1/04/2017: Jobs, Trade, Automation; Head Start; 'Eurydice'

Wednesday on “First Coast Connect,” John O’Brien, CEO of Vista Energy Group and a member of the public administration faculty of Flagler College, joined the show to talk about how jobs could be affected by trade and automation in the Trump era. Lutheran Services Florida Executive Director LaTanya Wynn-Hall talked about enrollment in the organization’s Head Start program, and Players by the Sea Marketing Director Kris Jackson and actress Kristin Walsh joined us to talk about the play “Eurydice,” opening Friday.

Listen to the program.





Jobs, Trade, Automation

Ford Motor Company recently canceled plans to build a plant in Mexico and instead create 700 jobs in Michigan. Ford President and CEO Mark Fields said one of the factors in the decision was the pro-business environment amid proposed policies under a Trump administration. Recovering lost manufacturing jobs has become the economic Holy Grail of President-Elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration and has spurred a substantial national debate. O’Brien spoke about some of the proposals to provide jobs for displaced workers.

Head Start

Duval County Head Start and Early Head Start programs serve more than 1,700 children and families on the First Coast, and enrollment is underway. The programs focus on language, literacy, mathematics, science, social and emotional functioning, creative arts and physical skills. LaTanya Wynn-Hall spoke about new programs and new centers available.

'Eurydice'

The new play “Eurydice” is a reimagining of the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine. Eurydice journeys to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love. The play opening on Friday runs at Players by the Sea through Jan. 21.

Producer Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.