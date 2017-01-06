1/06/2017: Media Roundtable; Farm To Future; Chris McKhool

Friday on “First Coast Connect,” our first Media Roundtable of the year. Our panel included Claire Goforth from Folio Weekly, Florida Times-Union reporter David Bauerlein, WJCT Business analyst John Burr and WJCT reporter Ryan Benk. We also heard from the founder of The Center for Sustainable Agricultural Education and Conservation Angela TenBroeck and bandleader and violinist for the Sultans of Swing Chris McKhool joined us by phone to talk about their latest CD “Subcontinental Drift” and an upcoming appearance in Jacksonville.

Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed the introduction of a bill to again try to expand the Human Rights Ordinance to cover the LBGT community. It also spoke about the rash of shootings this year in Jacksonville, including two teens being shot during Art Walk. Also, the panel discussed the Florida Bar Association launching an investigation against former Public Defender Matt Shirk.

Farm to Future

It’s your chance to enjoy some farm to table deliciousness at a chef-tasting competition, featuring more than a dozen local restaurants and drink makers. Farm to Future is a culinary competition to help bring back local food, one farmer at a time. TenBroeck said family farmers used to be the backbone of America but over the years, automation, industrialization and urbanization has forced many families to abandon their farm fields.

Jacksonville’s top chefs will compete to create dishes using fresh ingredients from local farms.

The event will be held Jan. 17 from 5:30 to 8:30 at The Glass Factory at 601 North Myrtle Avenue.

Chris McKhool

The Toronto-based Sultans of String has a new CD hitting No. 1 across Canada on world music charts. They thrill audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, flamenco, gypsy-jazz, Arabic, Cuban and South Asian rhythms, the group celebrates musical fusion and human creativity with warmth and virtuosity.

The Sultans of Swing will be throwing a CD release party and performing at the Mudville Music Room on Jan. 11.

