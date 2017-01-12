Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

1/12/2017: Earth2Trump; Matt Colaciello

By 17 minutes ago
Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

Thursday on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke by phone with St. Augustine resident Bill Hamilton from the Environmental Youth Council about its event Sunday, Earth2Trump. We also spoke with international field educator and founder of Global Workshop Matt Colaciello about a panel discussion he is moderating Saturday on climate change.  

      

Earth2Trump

It’s billed as a cross-country roadshow of resistance to incoming president Trump. Earth2Trump is coming to St. Augustine on Sunday as its caravan of speakers and performers makes its way across America headed toward the Trump inauguration on Jan. 20. Earth2Trump is stopping in 16 cities across the country as it heads to Washington to protest at the inauguration. The Sunday event will be held at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.       

Matt Colaciello

Colaciello connects people and ideas across borders as a way to engage citizens on issues of critical importance. One of those issues is climate change. Colaciello documented how climate change is impacting Asia with an exhibit of photos and videos that’s now up at the Main Jacksonville Public Library. He is moderating a panel discussion on climate change at the library 3 p.m. Saturday.

Producer Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

 

Tags: 
Earth2Trump
Donald Trump
Environmental Youth Council
Matt Coliaciello
The Global Workshop
first coast connect

Related Content

LIVE FACT CHECK: President-Elect Trump's Speech

By Jan 11, 2017
Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT News

The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating a news conference with President-elect Donald Trump, expected at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. 

Election Concludes, Drama Begins & Florida Legalizes Medical Marijuana, Now What? — #11

By Nov 10, 2016
Bonnie Zerr / WJCT News

Welcome to Redux, a weekly newsmagazine from WJCT and the news podcast of the First Coast.

This week, we conclude our coverage of the 2016 elections. We look at what went wrong with the polls in predicting a president; Florida legalizes medical marijuana; and our listeners share their Election Day anxiety.


Reveal: The Secret Trump Voter

By Nov 11, 2016
Anna Vignet / Reveal

How did everyone miss the Donald Trump supporters who were hiding in plain sight?

On Reveal, we'll learn why they kept a low profile – until Election Day, that is – and hear what they have to say now that their candidate is headed to the White House.