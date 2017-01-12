1/12/2017: Earth2Trump; Matt Colaciello

Thursday on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke by phone with St. Augustine resident Bill Hamilton from the Environmental Youth Council about its event Sunday, Earth2Trump. We also spoke with international field educator and founder of Global Workshop Matt Colaciello about a panel discussion he is moderating Saturday on climate change.

Earth2Trump

It’s billed as a cross-country roadshow of resistance to incoming president Trump. Earth2Trump is coming to St. Augustine on Sunday as its caravan of speakers and performers makes its way across America headed toward the Trump inauguration on Jan. 20. Earth2Trump is stopping in 16 cities across the country as it heads to Washington to protest at the inauguration. The Sunday event will be held at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Matt Colaciello

Colaciello connects people and ideas across borders as a way to engage citizens on issues of critical importance. One of those issues is climate change. Colaciello documented how climate change is impacting Asia with an exhibit of photos and videos that’s now up at the Main Jacksonville Public Library. He is moderating a panel discussion on climate change at the library 3 p.m. Saturday.

