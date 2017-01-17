1/17/2017: Grayson Marshall Jr.; Dr. Leon Haley; Eric Taylor

Tuesday on “First Coast Connect,” on the heels of the fatal Martin Luther King Jr. Day shooting at the Jacksonville Landing we spoke with life coach and metacognition expert Grayson Marshall Jr. He regularly speaks with youth groups and others on ways to end violence. We were then joined by the new dean of the University of Florida College of Medicine Dr. Leon Haley. We also heard a recorded interview with Texas singer-songwriter Eric Taylor.

Listen to the story.

Grayson Marshall Jr.

It was a frightening scene at the Jacksonville Landing Monday, just hours after the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade passed by. A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed, and a 13-year old boy was injured by gunfire. A similar shooting incident happened two weeks ago at Art Walk. As police investigate,community leaders are calling once again for solutions to the senseless violence. Marshall spoke about this issue to youth groups, corporations, schools and nonprofit groups. Marshall owns several businesses in the community and is the author of the book “Do Positive Just Because.”

Dr. Leon Haley

He’s the new dean of the UF College of Medicine here in Jacksonville. Dr. Haley kicks off a new chapter for the college, coming to town from Atlanta where he worked as a key administrator at Grady Memorial Hospital and also held posts at the Emory University School of Medicine. He discussed how his experience leading a large city safety net hospital will help guide UF Health Jacksonville.

Eric Taylor

The Texas singer songwriter is regarded as a guitar master and an unsung hero of blues and Americana music. Taylor performs at the Mudville Listening Room Thursday night. He told us what inspires his songwriting.

