$19M Approved For Collins Road Expansion On Jacksonville's Westside

Plans to widen and improve two miles of Collins Road have gotten the official go-ahead from the Jacksonville Transportation Authority.

The JTA Board of Directors last week approved the $19 million needed to add car and bike lanes, curbed medians, a closed drainage system and sidewalks between Rampart and Old Middleburg roads.

The goal is to enhance safety on Collins Road by expanding capacity and reducing congestion.

The construction is one of a dozen roadway improvement projects being undertaken as part of the JTA MobilityWorks program.

Funding comes from the 6-cents-per-gallon local gas tax. Of that, a nickel goes JTA for transit and roadway construction projects and a penny goes to the city for road maintenance and bicycle and pedestrian initiatives.

The tax expires in 2036.

