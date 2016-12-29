2016 Best Of WJCT News — #17

On this episode of Redux, we bring you the best of 2016 from WJCT News.

Now what exactly do we mean by best? Well, we left that up to each WJCT News staff member.

You’ll hear from First Coast Connect host Melissa Ross, WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo, Morning Edition host Michelle Corum and reporters Ryan Benk and Lindsey Kilbride on what they feel were their best stories and interviews of 2016.

MELISSA ROSS

First Coast Connect: From Illegal Immigrant To Brain Surgeon

Of the roughly 1,000 interviews First Coast Connect throughout the year, host Melissa Ross selected this guest from September: Alfredo Quiñones-Hinojosa.

JESSICA PALOMBO

Chasing The Dream: When Public Housing Isn't An Option

From WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo, her favorite story from 2016 was part of our "Chasing the Dream" series, which examined the options available to people who qualify for public housing but, for one reason or another, chose to live somewhere else.

MICHELLE CORUM

Historic African-American Schoolhouse Opens As Museum In Mandarin

This is a selection from Morning Edition host Michelle Corum, who told the story about a one-room schoolhouse built in 1898 to educate the children of freed slaves.

LINDSEY KILBRIDE

At Jacksonville Vigil For Orlando Shooting Victims, A Call For LGBT Protections

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride remembers one of the events that defined 2016: the Orlando nightclub shooting. Kilbride's most memorable moment of the year was covering a vigil after the tragic events of June 12.

RYAN BENK

St. Augustine Musicians Vocally Oppose New Noise Restrictions

Reporter Ryan Benk examines the nightlife of St. Augustine and those who are determined to stop it. Benk's sound-rich story of a clash between cultures was his favorite story of 2016.

