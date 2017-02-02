Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

2/2/2017: Opioid Epidemic; Vilnius On Nova; Melanin Market And Parade

By 2 hours ago
Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

Thursday on First Coast Connect, 4th District medical examiner Dr. Valerie Rao and Lt. Mark Rowley, quality improvement officer with the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department, talked about how the opioid epidemic is straining their offices. We also spoke by phone with Abe Gol about an upcoming NOVA episode dealing with the discovery of tunnels in Lithuania used by Jews to escape the Nazi’s during the Holocaust, and Niki Brunson and Dana Miller, organizers of Saturday’s Melanin Market and Parade in Jacksonville.  

  

Opioid Epidemic

Rao said the number of overdoses due to Opioids is on such a dramatic increase that the freezer where bodies are stored awaiting an autopsy is filled to capacity. She said her office has had to tell hospitals and funeral homes they need to keep bodies until space is made available. Rao said in 2016 there were 544 Opioid related deaths in the district. Rowley said since 2014 the number of paramedic calls responding to overdoses have tripled.          

      

NOVA: Vilnius

Seventy years ago, the Eastern European town of Vilnius, was known as the Jerusalem of Lithuania, a bustling town home to more than 100,000 Jews. But then it all vanished.

In three years during the Holocaust, 95 percent of Lithuanian Jews were killed. But hidden within this tragedy is a story of hope and courage that archeologists are just now bringing to light. Cutting edge technology is revealing an escape tunnel where survivors dug their way to freedom outside Vilnius. The PBS program NOVA filmed the team as they made their incredible find. The NOVA documentary will feature interviews with archaeologists, geophysicists and scholars describing the fate of Jews housed near Vilnius.

Second generation Holocaust survivor Abe Gol is one of the people NOVA interviewed. He spoke with us about his father’s experience in helping build the tunnel and how he was able to escape.

WJCT is hosting a preview of the NOVA episode Feb. 9, including an appearance by Richard Freund who joined the archaeological team that discovered the tunnels. The event is sold out. The NOVA documentary will air on WJCT Public Television later this year.   

Melanin Market and Parade

It’s a brand new event this weekend on Jacksonville’s Eastside.

The Melanin Market and Parade is 9 a.m. Saturday and will have everything from fresh food to health screenings. The neighborhood marketplace will  provide fresh food options, showcase local businesses, nonprofits, artist, entertainers, educational and health screenings. The parade will start from Gilbert Middle School and end on Union Street and A. Philip Randolph Boulevard.  Vendors will be lined up on the sidewalks for three blocks. The location is 822 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

Producer Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

Tags: 
opioids
Medical Examiner
Valerie Rao
JFRD
NOVA
Holocaust
Melanin Market and Parade
first coast connect

Related Content

Florida Opioid Epidemic Compounded By Lack Of Addiction Specialists

By Sep 19, 2016
BRAEBURN PHARMACEUTICALS

President Barack Obama is proclaiming it’s “Prescription Opioid and Heroin-Epidemic Awareness Week.”

As more people become addicted, he’s also asking Congress to pass $1.1 billion in new treatment funding.

But getting connected to treatment can be as difficult for struggling addicts as deciding to seek help in the first place.

NE Florida Opioid Epidemic, Jacksonville Budget Passes & Sea Turtles — Episode 6

By Sep 29, 2016
Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

Welcome to Redux, a weekly newsmagazine from WJCT. 

This week, after the Obama administration announced it's asking Congress to pass $1.1 billion to support initiatives to help treat the nation's prescription opioid and heroin epidemic,  we look at the problem in Northeast Florida and the hurdles users face when they try to get clean. Also on the program, the Jacksonville City Council passes its annual budget, the future of Barnett Tower and the Sea Turtle Hospital at Whitney.

Also, learn more about WJCT's After Hours programming, including the expansion of Relax Radio. 

The podcast is hosted by Vince Kong.


A Divide In Jacksonville After FDA Approves Opioid Addiction Treatment

By Jun 17, 2016
Community Thread / WJCT News

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new implant to treat opioid addiction.

The medication blocks brain receptors that drive powerful addiction to pain pills.

But not everyone in Jacksonville is praising the decision. Some in law enforcement and healthcare see medication-assisted treatment as just substituting one addiction for another.


Jacksonville Corrections Officer Arrested For Falsifying Drug Test

By Sep 26, 2016
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

A Jacksonville corrections officer is out of the job after admitting to using illegal drugs and trying to cheat a drug test.

Officer Lisa Davis was arrested and charged Monday.


Heroin, Fentanyl Blamed For Overdose Uptick In Jacksonville

By May 13, 2016
Shannon Greene / WJCT News

A Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department transport unit is often the first stop for who somebody who's overdosed.  

“They are going to be extremely cyanotic due to the lack of breathing,”said Jacksonville Rescue Division Chief David Castleman in response to what he's encountered treating overdoses. "They’re going to be blue. Unresponsive completely."

As more addicts on the First Coast are turning to heroin for their highs, overdoses have skyrocketed.

 


First Coast Connect: A Month-Long Holocaust Exhibit in Jacksonville

By Serena Summerfield Jan 11, 2017
Public Domain

An exhibit telling the story of Holocaust victim Anne Frank opens Friday at Jacksonville’s Museum of Science and History.

Duval Middle Schoolers Learn About Holocaust From Survivor

By Dec 19, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

A Duval County middle-school teacher is going beyond required curriculum to make sure her students have a deep understanding of the Holocaust.

“We’re trying to make better human beings here,” said Caroline Lee, a seventh-grade English-language arts teacher at Darnell Cookman.

Oakleaf High Holds First-Ever Yom HaShoah Commemorating Holocaust Survivors

By Apr 16, 2015
Tulio Bertorini / Wikimedia Commons

This May marks the 70th anniversary of the end of the Holocaust.

Clay County’s Oakleaf High School is hosting the county’s first-ever remembrance ceremony tonight. Students are encouraged to attend to learn about the Nazi regime’s massacre that killed almost 11 million people — including 6 million Jews.