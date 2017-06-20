5/30/2017: 'Faith Matters'

On the most recent “Faith Matters” hosts Nancy Broner, Executive Director of the OneJax Institute at the University of North Florida and Kyle Reese, board member of OneJax and senior pastor of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church how the interaction with natural resources can be discussed as a matter of faith. They said most people of faith have an appreciation for interacting with nature.

They were joined by Florida Times-Union columnist Mark Woods, author of the book ”Lassoing the Sun; A year in America’s National Parks,” and Quinton White, Executive Director of the Marine Science Research Institute and Professor of Biology and Marine Science at Jacksonville University.

A group of local faith leaders also joined the conversation; Rev. Tom Walker Pastor and Head of Staff at Palms Presbyterian Church at Jacksonville Beach; Pastor Phillip Baber with the Unitarian Universalist Church and Adah Shair, Structural Engineer for HDR Inc. and former Interfaith Youth Core Coach at the University of North Florida.