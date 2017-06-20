Related Program: 
Faith Matters

5/30/2017: 'Faith Matters'

By 22 seconds ago

On the most recent “Faith Matters” hosts Nancy Broner, Executive Director of the OneJax Institute at the University of North Florida and Kyle Reese, board member of OneJax and senior pastor of Hendricks Avenue Baptist Church how the interaction with natural resources can be discussed as a matter of faith. They said most people of faith have an appreciation for interacting with nature.         

They were joined by Florida Times-Union columnist Mark Woods, author of the book ”Lassoing the Sun; A year in America’s National Parks,” and Quinton White, Executive Director of the Marine Science Research Institute and Professor of Biology and Marine Science at Jacksonville University.

A group of local faith leaders also joined the conversation; Rev. Tom Walker Pastor and Head of Staff at Palms Presbyterian Church at Jacksonville Beach; Pastor Phillip Baber with the Unitarian Universalist Church and Adah Shair, Structural Engineer for HDR Inc. and former Interfaith Youth Core Coach at the University of North Florida. 


 

Tags: 
Environment
interfaith
OneJax
Jacksonville University Marine Science Research Institute
Faith Matters

Related Content

North Florida Land Trust Launches 'Preservation Portfolio' Project To Buy 112,000 Acres Of Land

By Jun 29, 2016
North Florida Land Trust

The North Florida Land Trust is launching one of its most ambitious plans yet — it’s aiming to preserve more than 112,000 acres at once.

The trust is asking businesses and philanthropists for help raising the estimated $215 million required. But environmentalists said that’s because lawmakers are underfunding the state’s conservation program.


First Coast Connect: Jacksonville Grocery Chain Ends Use Of Plastic Shopping Bags

By Apr 26, 2017
Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT

Jacksonville’s Native Sun Food Markets has eliminated the use of plastic grocery bags in all three area stores, opting instead to use paper bags made from recycled materials.

Florida Legislature Slashes Funds For Land Acquisition, Conservation

By Dima Vitanova Apr 18, 2017
Sean Lahav / UNF's Environmental Center

Updated at 11 a.m. Tuesday

On the wall behind Jim McCarthy’s desk hangs a large photograph of a skeletonized tree trunk resting on the iconic Boneyard Beach at Big Talbot Island State Park.

“That beach is important,” said McCarthy, president of North Florida Land Trust. Since 2012, the nonprofit organization has preserved most of the over 1,000 acres of privately owned land on the island. The project, which protects migratory birds’ layover spots and diamondback terrapins’ dwellings, is largely financed by a private fund.


Report: Sprawl Threatens Northeast Florida's Natural Beauty, Farmland

By Sep 15, 2016
Florida 2070

Northeast Florida is projected to have the state’s second-largest population growth over the next 50 years, according to a new study.

First Coast development is also expected to be among the most sprawling.

But the study’s authors say that prediction doesn't have to come true.

Listen to this story on Redux