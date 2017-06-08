Related Program: 
6/08/2017: State Department Funding; 'Coming Out Monologues'; Guild Of Organists Convention

  Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke about the dangers of President Trump’s proposal to slash funding for the State Department with former Deputy National Security Advisor Admiral Jonathan Howe, first commander in Afghanistan General “Buster” Hagenbeck and retired diplomat John Caulfield (01:07). Creator Tina Vaughn and cast member Adam Davis (28:50) talked about the upcoming “Coming Out Monologues.” Husband and wife organists Peter and Patricia Dewitt (37:40) told us about the upcoming American Guild of Organists convention coming to Jacksonville and St. Augustine.  

 

State Department Funding

Next year's budget proposal from the White House seeks to cut funding for the State Department by 30 percent. That proposal has drawn sharp criticism from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle and many former members of the diplomatic community have said it could lead to dangerous situations without proper funding.

‘Coming Out Monologues’

  They are powerful real-life stories of what can be a painful personal journey. The “Coming Out Monologues” is an annual event where members of the LGBTQ community tell their stories on what it was like to publicly reveal their sexual orientation to friends and family. There will also be stories about those with homophobic backgrounds who eventually had a change of heart.

The “Coming Out Monologues” will be held at the WJCT studios 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 16, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. June 17.       

Organists Convention

The 2017 Southeast Regional American Guild of Organists Convention will be held at various locations June 11-14 in Jacksonville and St. Augustine. The Guild consists of 54 chapters, from Tennessee to Bermuda. It includes workshops, master classes and performances by some of region’s best organists on some of the finest organs on the First Coast. The closing concert features the Jacksonville Children’s Chorus and the Jacksonville Symphony Chorus at Jacoby Hall in the Times-Union Center.   

