6/12/17: Pulse Anniversary; Hurricane Season Financial Planning; Elder Abuse Awareness; Cole Pepper

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we marked the one-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting with director of the University of North Florida LGBT Resource Center Kaitlin Legg and Brendan Byrne (01:04), reporter for WMFE in Orlando. We heard how to be financially ready for hurricane season with Gerri Sexsion (22:24), president and CEO of Jax Federal Credit Union. We talked about June being Elder Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month with Eldersource Institute Executive Director Linda Levin and director of Business Innovation Heidi Katz (29:56). Cole Pepper (43:51) brought us the latest sports news.

Pulse Anniversary

Church bells throughout Orlando rang 49 times at noon Monday, a year after the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Gov. Rick Scott has also ordered U.S. flags around Florida to be flown at half-staff to commemorate the deaths of 49 people who were gunned down last June 12, 2016 at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando.

Hurricane Season Financial Planning

Hurricane season is officially underway, with 11 to 17 named storms expected this year. Preparation is key for weathering hurricane season in Florida. In the event of a weather emergency, there’s always a mad dash for water, food, batteries, gas, and plywood, but preparation regarding your personal finances is often overlooked.

Elder Abuse Awareness

Virtually all countries around the world are expected to see substantial growth in the number of older persons between 2015 and 2030.

And because the numbers of seniors are growing, so is the the amount of elder abuse cases.. While the topic of elder abuse has started to gain visibility across the world, it remains one of the least investigated types of violence in national surveys.

Cole Pepper

The Jaguars are preparing for this week’s minicamp. The Sharks could finish the regular season undefeated with a win at home on Saturday. The Florida State baseball team is headed back to the College World Series. Florida can join them with a win over Wake Forest on Monday. The game was suspended Sunday due to storms in the area with Wake Forest leading 5-4 in the 5th inning. The Jumbo Shrimp return home on Wednesday and the Armada beat Indianapolis on the road.

