6/16/2017; Media Roundtable

Today on “First Coast Connect,” it was our weekly Media Roundtable with blogger Fred Matthews, Jacksonville Business Journal editor Timothy Gibbons and WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (01:07).

Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed the reaction to the shootings in Virginia that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, and four others. Local Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, said he spoke with the shooter James Hodgkinson before he opened fire. They also talked about Gov. Rick Scott signing a controversial education bill that was opposed by local school districts, a bill that was passed to expand the use of medical marijuana and a bill allocating land for a Duval County visitor’s center.

