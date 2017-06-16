Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

6/16/2017; Media Roundtable

By 3 hours ago


  Today on “First Coast Connect,” it was our weekly Media Roundtable with blogger Fred Matthews, Jacksonville Business Journal editor Timothy Gibbons and WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (01:07). 


Media Roundtable  

Our panel discussed the reaction to the shootings in Virginia that wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, and four others. Local Congressman Ron DeSantis, R-Florida, said he spoke with the shooter James Hodgkinson before he opened fire. They also talked about Gov. Rick Scott signing a controversial education bill that was opposed by local school districts, a bill that was passed to expand the use of medical marijuana and a bill allocating land for a Duval County visitor’s center.   

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax

 

Tags: 
Virginia Shootings
governor rick scott
Medical Marijuana
Education Bill
Tourism Council
first coast connect

Related Content

Gov. Scott Signs Controversial Education Bill: ‘This Legislation Helps All Students’

By 23 hours ago
The Florida Channel

Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a controversial education bill Thursday at an Orlando private school.

School boards and teachers' unions across the state, including Duval’s, say the new law House Bill 7069 favors charters schools and could cause many public schools to close.


Hundreds In Jacksonville Protest Education Bill During Gov. Scott Visit

By Jun 13, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

About 200 teachers and school staff members made sure Governor Rick Scott knew they oppose an education bill awaiting his signature. They demonstrated outside Beach Boulevard’s Angie’s Subs in Jacksonville Beach where Scott was stopping Tuesday during what he called a statewide victory tour after reaching budget deals with the Legislature.  


Orange Park Senator On Expanded Use Of Medical Marijuana: ‘We Need More Research’

By Jun 14, 2017
Laurie Avocado / WIkimedia Commons

 

Florida lawmakers last week approved rules for the expanded use of medical-marijuana and patients could start treatment in “the next several weeks,” according to one state senator.


Gov. Scott In Jacksonville To Celebrate Job Growth

By May 2, 2017
Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT Public Broadcasting

Gov. Rick Scott was in Jacksonville Tuesday to congratulate a local transportation and logistics company for creating jobs.

Jacksonville Representative Pushes For Bill To Bolster Religious Freedom In Florida Schools

By Dima Vitanova Mar 27, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

A bill seeking to protect the freedom of religious expression in public schools cleared Florida Senate on Thursday in a vote that largely cleaved along party lines.

The bill, aiming to create the “Florida Student and School Personnel Religious Liberties Act,” passed by 23-13 vote on the floor. It intends to unify existing religious rights in a single legislation that would be simple to implement and heed.

 