6/21/2017: Endangered Buildings; One Spark Changes; Olympic Day; 'First Pitch'

Endangered Buildings

The Jacksonville Historical Society is out with its annual list of the city’s “Most Endangered Buildings” to draw attention to the plight of significant historical structures that are in danger of being lost because of neglect, development pressures or demolition. The purpose of the list is to raise awareness of the dangers Jacksonville faces in losing some of its most historic sites. One building on the list is the JEA-Universal Marion Building on Church Street. On Tuesday, the JEA Board of Directors voted to approve a land swap with the city, which will enable the utility to move out of their headquarters and build a new one on West Adams Street, between the County and U.S. Courthouses.

One Spark Changes

On Monday, organizers of the crowdfunding festival known as One Spark announced a revamped version of the popular event will return this fall.

The “Innovation Festival” for One Spark will move from its traditional location in the center of downtown surrounding Hemming Park to EverBank Field. The event will move from April to Oct. 5-7. Cost in advance is $5 and $10 at the door. It will open with a concert at Daily’s Place on Oct. 5.

Olympic Day

Its mission is to promote fitness, well-being, culture and education, while promoting the Olympic values — excellence, friendship and respect — and the three Olympic pillars — move, learn, and discover.

Olympic Day 2017 is a celebration of physical fitness and includes the disabled. It will be held 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Cuba Hunter Community Center and Gymnasium, and will include and all sport expo and comments from Paralympians rower Scott Brown and archer Andre Shelby.

‘First Pitch’

Radio host Frangie recently created the charity “Walk Off Charities” to help children in Jacksonville who can’t afford the cost and equipment to play baseball. He’s hosting an event called “First Pitch” from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Baseball Grounds. It will include a beer and food festival and a home run hitting contest featuring local sports celebrities and Mayor Lenny Curry.

