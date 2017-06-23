6/23/2017: Media Roundtable; Cumberland Protest; Thrasher-Horne Center; Sapphire Quartet

Today on “First Coast Connect,” our weekly Media Roundtable panel included Florida Times-Union reporter David Bauerlein, David Cawton from the Financial News and Daily Record, Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth and A.G. Gancarski (01:33) from Florida Politics. We heard about a rally Saturday in St. Mary’s, Georgia, to protest proposed development on Cumberland Island with Alex Kearns (33:41) with St. Mary’s EarthKeepers. Thrasher-Horne Center executive director Denton Yockey (41:10) told us about what’s in store for their upcoming Broadway Orange Park season and we heard a live in-studio performance by the Sapphire Quartet (46:09).

Listen to the program.

Media Roundtable

The panel discussed Mayor Lenny Curry’s proposal to have the city take over running the Jacksonville Landing, some ruffled feathers on City Council, the groundbreaking for the new Regional Transportation Center, JEA planning to move into a new building downtown and Amazon taking application to fill 4,000 in Jacksonville.

Cumberland Protest

On Sunday, activists will hold a rally in downtown St. Marys, Georgia, to announce their opposition to more development on the Cumberland Island National Seashore. Last week, the Camden County Board of Commissioners voted to allow time for negotiations between the the National Park Service and private landowners rather than moving forward with either an ongoing zoning variance request or a new zoning district on the island. Both of those ideas have turned out to be controversial.

The rally will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Howard Gilman Waterfront Park in St. Mary’s.

Thrasher-Horne Center

On the heels of very successful run of “Mamma Mia” that ended on Thursday the Thrasher-Horne Center highlighted some of the other Broadway plays that will be presented over the next year. It will include four touring musicals, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder,” “Cabaret.” “The Wizard of Oz” and “Jersey Boys.”

Sapphire Quartet

The Jacksonville Harmony Chorus is holding an open house where local women who like to sing can learn about the chorus and their performances.

The Sapphire Quartet is one of groups that perform across the community. It will be singing at the open house 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Avondale United Methodist Church on Talbot Avenue.

