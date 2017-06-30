Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

6/30/2017: Media Roundtable; Joanne McCall; Srebrenica

By 47 minutes ago


  Today on “First Coast Connect,” our weekly Media Roundtable included Charles Griggs from the Jacksonville Free Press, Jacksonville Business Journal Editor Timothy Gibbons and WJCT reporter Lindsey Kilbride (01:13). We also spoke with Florida Education Association President Joanne McCall (33:31), and Fuada Velic told us about Saturday’s Srebrenica genocide remembrance in Jacksonville. 


Media Roundtable   

Our panel discussed the local transgender teen who has filed a lawsuit against the St. Johns County School District. The suit claims Drew Adams is being forced to use a gender-neutral bathroom instead of more accessible boys’ bathrooms, which match his gender identity. Also discussed were Duval County school grades, Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL4)’s leading the effort against seismic testing in the Atlantic Ocean and the Jacksonville City Council’s approving funding for a pilot program to fight opioid addiction and renovating the historic Laura Street Trio of buildings.         

Joanne McCall

Thousands of educators from every state are meeting in Boston this week to talk about the most pressing issues facing students, schools and the teaching profession at the National Education Association’s 155th Annual Meeting. The group includes a big cohort of teachers from Florida, and they’re speaking out. McCall said they oppose some federal proposals under Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and recent laws passed by the Florida Legislature.    

Srebrenica

In April of 1992, the government of the republic of Bosnia-Herzegovina declared its independence from Yugoslavia. Over the next several years, Bosnian-Serb forces, with the backing of the Serb-dominated Yugoslav army, targeted both Bosnian Muslim and Croatian civilians with atrocities resulting in the deaths of some 100,000 people. It was the worst act of genocide since the Nazi regime. At 9 a.m. Saturday, a special event called Srebenica is set to take place at Friendship Fountain to bring awareness of the Bosnian genocide and pay tribute to the victims.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax

Tags: 
transgender
St. Johns County School District
Duval County School District
John Rutherford
Jacksonville City Council
opioid epidemic
Laura Street Trio
Florida Education Association
Joanne McCall
Bosnia
first coast connect

Related Content

Transgender Student Sues St. Johns School District For Discrimination

By 21 hours ago
Lamda Legal / Lamda Legal Defense and Education Fund

Updated 6/29 at 3:42 p.m. 

A federal lawsuit filed this week by a 16-year old transgender student accuses the St. Johns County school system of discrimination.

Duval School Grades Improve; Fate Of Two Middle Schools Up In The Air

By Jun 28, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Almost 90 percent of Duval County schools earned an A, B, or C grade, as compared to 75 percent the year before. However, with state grades released Wednesday, the fate of two low-performing middle schools is uncertain under a controversial new state law.

NE Florida Republican Congressman Helping Lead Bipartisan Effort Against Atlantic Seismic Testing

By 20 hours ago
davidkimery / Flickr

Northeast Florida Republican Congressman John Rutherford is helping lead a bipartisan effort against seismic airgun testing in the Atlantic Ocean, which could lead to drilling for oil and gas.

Rutherford said the blasting could hurt coastal businesses relying on healthy oceans.


Public Comment Overwhelmingly Supportive On Duval Schools' Trans Policy

By Jun 14, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

More than 30 people, many of them high schoolers, took two hours to address the Duval County School Board Monday night about the district’s policies toward transgender students.

The board heard opposing views on how it deals with accommodations like restrooms, with the majority of speakers in favor of the district’s current policy.

Duval Parent Drops Suit Over School District's Transgender Bathroom Policy

By Nov 4, 2016
restroom door with male and female figures
Kelly Florida / via Facebook

A federal lawsuit filed in Duval County to challenge transgender students’ use of their preferred bathrooms has been dropped, court documents show. 