7/10/2017: Transportation Projects In Northeast Florida; Swim Shorts Film Festival; Cole Pepper

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we talked about local transportation projects with Florida Department of Transportation spokespeople Ron Tittle, Odette Struys and Mary Justino (01:03). Organizer Laura Bearl (37:48) told us about the upcoming Swim Shorts Film Festival, and Cole Pepper (44:02) talked about sports news including the Sharks arena football championship game Monday night at Veterans Arena.

Transportation Projects in Northeast Florida

A massive, multimillion-dollar project that has been under construction on Jacksonville’s Southside for about four years is finally nearing completion. The Florida Department of Transportation is hosting an open house 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the FDOT Training Center on Edison Avenue to get community feedback on how to landscape the $227 million Overland Bridge project. Construction of the Overland Bridge began in 2013 to replace overpasses that carry traffic over Hendricks, Kings and Montana avenues along a two-mile stretch of I-95 near downtown Jacksonville. The project is widening I-95 with an additional lane for southbound traffic, and it’s scheduled to be done this fall.

Swim Shorts Film Festival

The second annual Swim Shorts Film Festival is inviting filmmakers of all ages and ability levels to send them short films featuring Northeast Florida's waters or their favorite water activities. All proceeds from the festival, including ticket sales and donations, will go to the St. Johns Riverkeeper organization for use in its public awareness and conservation efforts.

Cole Pepper

The Jacksonville Sharks go for a championship Monday night against Columbus in the first year of the National Arena League. Cole also talked about the upcoming Jaguars pre-season, the Armada’s wrapping up the spring season and the Jumbo Shrimp’s beating the Biloxi Shuckers.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.