7/11/2017: Voter Information Controversy; 'Moveable Feast' - Joe Finnegan; Book Club

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with League of Women Voters of Florida President Pamela Goodman (01:15) on President Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity. Our latest episode of “Moveable Feast” featured Joe Finnegan (27:02), owner of St. Francis Inn and the Casa de Sueňos in St. Augustine. Finally, First Coast Connect Book Club leader Stacey Goldring (38:53) talked about the bicentennial of the birth of Henry David Thoreau.

Voter Information Controversy

A lawsuit filed Monday challenges Florida’s decision to hand over some voter information to President Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, a board that’s investigating voter fraud. Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner has decided to hand over information to the commission that is already is publicly available. He says he won’t give out driver’s license info, Social Security numbers and other demographic information requested. The commission is asking states to hand over voter-registration information going as far back as 2006. It’s asking for names, dates of birth, voting histories, party registrations, the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers and certain other pieces of information. At least 44 states have refused to hand over all of the data.

‘Moveable Feast’ - Joe Finnegan

St. Augustine is home to many bed and breakfast inns. Two of the most popular are the St. Francis Inn, built in 1791, and the Casa de Sueňos, built in the early 1900’s. Leigh Cort of the Women’s Food Alliance spoke with owner Joe Finnegan.

First Coast Connect Book Club

Henry David Thoreau was an American essayist. poet, philosopher, abolitionist, naturalist, tax resister, development critic, surveyor and historian. A leading transcendentalist, Thoreau is best known for his book “Walden,” a reflection on simple living in natural surroundings, and his essay "Civil Disobedience", an argument for resisting an unjust state. The life, works and legacy of Henry David Thoreau are being celebrated this month by book lovers worldwide.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.