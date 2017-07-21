7/21/2017: Media Roundtable; Apex Theatre Studio; Crystal Garden

  Today on “First Coast Connect,” our weekly Media Roundtable (01:16) included Florida Times-Union reporter Ben Conarck, Tim Gibbons of the Jacksonville Business Journal, Charles Griggs with the Jacksonville Free Press and WJCT reporter/producer Lindsey Kilbride. Apex Theatre Studio Director Ian Mairs and cast member Robert Reid (37:16) joined the show to talk about the  production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged,” and band Crystal Garden featuring Dave Matthews Band violinist Boyd Tinsley (44:16) performed live in studio.     


Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed the dust-up between local attorney John Phillips and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office over the $314,000 price quote for his recent public records request; the possibility the Duval County School Board may sue the state over a new education law; City Council’s considering asking voters to extend term limits; and more layoffs coming to Jacksonville-based railroad CSX.     

Apex Theatre Studio    

In a fast-paced and hilarious production celebrating the works of William Shakespeare, three madcap performers in Elizabethan dress and sneakers weave their way through all 37 of Shakespeare’s tragedies, comedies and histories at a breakneck pace. Apex Theatre Studio is presenting “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged” live on stage 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall.

Crystal Garden

He’s known as one of the all-time greatest violinists in rock. Boyd Tinsley, the violin player for the Dave Matthews Band, also tours with his own band, Crystal Garden, which is making its first appearance in Florida on Friday night at 1904 Music Hall in downtown Jacksonville.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

