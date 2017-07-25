7/25/2017: The State Of Girls; Replica; Breakaway Funding

Today on “First Coast Connect,” Girl Scouts Gateway Council CEO Mary Anne Jacobs gave us the details of the State of Girls 2017 report from the Girl Scout Research Institute (01:33). We heard about the TV pilot “Replica” being filmed in Jacksonville with producer Lisa Eve and actors Jordan Jett and Adrian Gentry (38:01), and ahead of One Spark we discussed crowdfunding with Breakaway Funding founder Kim Kaselionis and regional marketing director Richard Cuff (46:07).

Listen to the program.

The State of Girls

For the last few years, the Girl Scout Research Institute has been keeping tabs on the best and worst states for growing up a girl in America. This year the group found Florida slid backwards in national rankings from No. 36 to No. 39 in girls’ well-being, just as poverty rates for girls in the Sunshine State shot up from 16 percent in 2007 to 23 percent today. But there was good news as well: More Florida girls are graduating from high school and moving on to college, and girls report that bullying dropped sharply.

Replica

“Replica” is a TV show about a highly skilled group of operatives who fight high-profile crime. But one of the agents has her own agenda to right a wrong from years earlier: to avenge the murder of her mother at the hands of her billionaire father. Her presence becomes a threat to the whole team as she seeks her revenge. Production began June 16 and is expected to wrap August 25.

Breakaway Funding

One Spark will be making its return to Jacksonville in October, this time at EverBank Field. The event has seen its ups and downs but the crowdfunding festival, which is was originally based on the streets of downtown Jacksonville, is here to stay. Breakaway Funding is based in California and has a presence in Jacksonville.

