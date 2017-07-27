7/27/2017: Homeless Count; Jay Rolfe

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we heard about the upcoming count of the homeless in Jacksonville with Changing Homelessness CEO Dawn Gillman (00:57). We also spoke with Jay Rolfe (42:30) from Fortress Wealth Planning about new laws regarding fiduciary agents.

Homeless Count

Duval County is well on the way to accomplishing its goal of reducing veteran and chronic homelessness to what’s called “functional zero.” Jacksonville and the Beaches communities have been inching closer and closer to that goal since March of last year. On Aug. 16, Changing Homelessness will take to the streets to survey the homeless once again and make a count of how many live downtown, in Orange Park and the Beaches. The group is asking volunteers for assistance in the count.

Jay Rolfe

In early June the U.S. Labor Department implemented what’s called a fiduciary rule or a “best-interests rule.” It standardized what brokers and registered investment advisors can do.

While RIA’s have always had to operate under the best interests rule — which simply means they have to act in the best interest of their client — brokers and insurance agents haven’t had to until now. Rolfe explained what to look for when seeking investment advice.

