Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

7/28/2017: Media Roundtable; Woman's Exchange Of St. Augustine

By 7 hours ago


  Today on “First Coast Connect,” our Media Roundtable featured Andrew Pantazi from the Florida Times-Union, Florida Politics reporter A.G. Gancarski and WJCT Business Analyst John Burr (01:24). We were also joined by Martha Mickler, Margo Pope and Judy Riggle (41:24)  to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine. 


Media Roundtable

Our panel talked about the U.S. Senate failing to pass a bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, the Jacksonville City Council postponing a vote to ask voters to extend term limits and State Representative and former Duval County School Board member Jason Fischer calling for an audit of the district’s budget.   

Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine    

The Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine is the second oldest non-profit organization in the nation’s oldest city. The Exchange manages the Pena Peck House. It was founded in 1892 by the Whatsoever Circle, International Order of The King’s Daughters and Sons. Their mission is women helping women through selling handcrafts in their gift shop and providing scholarships to women who are returning to college later in life.   

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

 

Tags: 
Affordable Care Act
Term limits
duval county school board
Jason Fischer
Woman's Exchange of St. Augustine
first coast connect

Related Content

6/29/2017: Senate Health Care Bill; Venezuelan Crisis; SoFit Sports Festival

By Jun 29, 2017

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we discussed the Senate health care reform bill with Marty Goetz; CEO of River Garden Senior Services; Bryan Campbell CEO of the Duval County Medical Society; Diane Larson, a women’s health nurse practitioner and local activist; Chief Advocacy Officer for Ascension Florida Jules Kariher and interim CEO for St. Vincent’s HealthCare Tom VanOsdol (00:58). We heard about the crisis in Venezuela from three local Venezuelan-Americans William Mora, vice-president of the Venezuelan-American Association of Jacksonville; Leon Carrero, senior program manager at Aerostar and Gloria Matthews (30:57) who has been working locally with several organizations to gather supplies to send to Venezuela. SoFit Sports Festival organizer Ryan Graveline (43:42) told us about this weekend’s sporting event.  


New Healthcare Bill: Find Out Where Your Member Of Congress Stands

By Mar 10, 2017
NPR

The Republican health care bill under consideration in the House of Representatives would change health coverage for a lot of people.

Jacksonville City Council Postpones Vote On Term Limits Referendum

By Jul 26, 2017
City of Jacksonville / WJCT News

The Jacksonville City Council on Tuesday night postponed a vote on a bill that would let voters give many public officials more time in office.

Councilman Matt Schellenberg said he’s sponsoring the increased-term-limit bill because a city task force recommended the change a couple years ago.

Jacksonville Rep. Fischer Calls for Duval School District Budget Audit

By Jul 24, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

State Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, is calling for a budget audit of Duval County Public Schools. He sent his request Monday to the state Legislative Auditing Committee Chair, Sen. Debbie Mayfield, R-Melbourne.