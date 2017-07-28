7/28/2017: Media Roundtable; Woman's Exchange Of St. Augustine

Today on “First Coast Connect,” our Media Roundtable featured Andrew Pantazi from the Florida Times-Union, Florida Politics reporter A.G. Gancarski and WJCT Business Analyst John Burr (01:24). We were also joined by Martha Mickler, Margo Pope and Judy Riggle (41:24) to commemorate the 125th anniversary of the Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine.

Media Roundtable

Our panel talked about the U.S. Senate failing to pass a bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act, the Jacksonville City Council postponing a vote to ask voters to extend term limits and State Representative and former Duval County School Board member Jason Fischer calling for an audit of the district’s budget.

Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine

The Woman’s Exchange of St. Augustine is the second oldest non-profit organization in the nation’s oldest city. The Exchange manages the Pena Peck House. It was founded in 1892 by the Whatsoever Circle, International Order of The King’s Daughters and Sons. Their mission is women helping women through selling handcrafts in their gift shop and providing scholarships to women who are returning to college later in life.

