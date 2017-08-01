Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

8/1/2017: Road 'Diets'; 'Moveable Feasts'-Nicole Franques; 'Humility Is The New Smart'

By 12 hours ago


  Today on “First Coast Connect,” we discussed a study looking into ways to make roads in Jacksonville safer with Pond Director of Development Allan Iosue (01:15). Our “Movable Feast” segment featured Nicole Franques (35:04) of Claude’s Chocolate, and we spoke with Katherine Ludwig (45:10), co-author of the book “Humility Is the New Smart: Rethinking Human Excellence in the Smart Machine Age.”  


Road ‘Diets’

New development in Jacksonville’s Brooklyn neighborhood has brought shopping, restaurants and apartments in the past few years. But it also has increased road and foot traffic. With Riverside Avenue, a six-lane road, it’s sometimes difficult for pedestrians to get across the street. And that’s not a problem unique to that area. According to the most recent Pedestrian Danger Index released in January by The National Complete Streets Coalition, Jacksonville ranks as the fourth most dangerous city for pedestrians in the country. Iosue is performing a study for the Downtown Investment Authority in the Brooklyn neighborhood. One concept is called “Street Diets,” where lanes are removed to improve access for pedestrians and bicyclists.

‘Moveable Feast’- Nicole Franques

Claude’s Chocolate is a delicious business founded by a renowned chef. It all began when St. Augustine’s Claude Franques turned his talents to the art of chocolate making. In today’s “Moveable Feast,” our look at dining and culinary trends around the region, Leigh Cort of the Women’s Food Alliance speaks with the company’s Nicole Franques.

Humility Is the New Smart’

The American economy is about to undergo a major transformation, with warnings of massive job losses that don’t have anything to do with trade policies or immigration. According to United Kingdom advisory firm network PwC, worst-case predictions find that over the next 15 to 20 years, up to 47 percent of jobs in the U.S. will be lost to technology and artificial intelligence — that’s over 70 million jobs lost. The authors of “Humility Is the New Smart” say the fixation on bringing back manufacturing jobs is a mistake. Instead, they argue for a new mindset about the world of work.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

