8/15/2017: Sea Level Rise; 'Moveable Feast'- Ocean 60; Apollo Fraud Lawsuit; Sisters Of Hope House

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we heard about a study from the University of Florida regarding rising sea levels from co-author Dr. Arnoldo Valle-Levinson (01:04). Our “Moveable Feast” segment featured Ocean 60 restaurant in Atlantic Beach (29:08). We learned about an international fraud lawsuit filed in Jacksonville on behalf of local former CTI Logistics employees with attorney Jack Webb and former CTI Director of Human Relations Mike Nicoletti (37:11), and we heard about the Sisters of Hope House on Jacksonville’s Westside with board members Carla Garrigan and Amy Kilgore (45:36).

Sea Level Rise

For people in the southeastern U.S. who feel that annoying tidal flooding has sneaked higher on them in recent years, it turns out to be true. And scientists have a new explanation. In a paper published last week, University of Florida researchers calculated that from 2011 to 2015, the sea level along the American coastline south of Cape Hatteras rose six times faster than the long-term rate of global increase. In the paper, published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, the scientists proposed a mechanism to explain the rapid increase: Two large-scale atmospheric patterns have intersected to push up the water off the southeastern coast, causing a “hot spot” of sea-level rise.

‘Moveable Feast’: Ocean 60

In Tuesday’s “Moveable Feast,” Leigh Cort of the Women’s Food Alliance speaks with Chef Daniel Groshell of the upscale Ocean 60 restaurant in Atlantic Beach.

Fraud Suit Filed In Jacksonville

A lawsuit has been filed in Jacksonville against private equity firm Apollo Global Management. The suit contends Apollo conspired to swipe $20 million from Dutch logistics company Ceva by arranging a debt-for-equity restructuring of the then-struggling company without notifying company management. It’s an international suit with Jacksonville ties because it involves former employees of Ceva subsidiary CTI logistics, which had its North American headquarters in Jacksonville and was formerly owned by CSX. Some investors lost tens of thousands or even millions of dollars.

Sisters of Hope House

Sisters of Hope House is a place for women recovering from alcohol and drug addiction to get the help they need. It’s just expanded with a second location so more women can get the help they need, and it’s holding a fundraiser Sept. 11 at Hamburger Mary’s.

