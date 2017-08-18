Related Program: 
8/18/2017: Media Roundtable; Adam Wolf; Gene Deckerhoff

8/18/2017


  Today on “First Coast Connect,” our weekly Media Roundtable included Florida Times-Union reporter David Bauerlein, Folio Weekly Editor Claire Goforth and WJCT reporter Ryan Benk (01:14). We heard some retirement investment advice from Adam Wolf of Wolf Retirement Navigation (32:23), and we spoke with the play-by-play voice of the Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gene Deckerhoff (41:02).  


   

Our panel discussed City Council President Anna Lopez-Brosche’s call to catalogue and remove all monuments to the Confederacy from publicly owned places in Jacksonville. They also discussed Judge Timothy Corrigan’s denying former Congresswoman Corrine Brown a new trial.

Workers who have a 401K are probably feeling pretty good right now, as the stock market is hitting record highs. But as tensions continue to rise between the U.S. and North Korea, analysts are wondering whether the market could soon come crashing down. Wolf said a correction in the stock market is overdue, but he thinks the economy is strong enough to avoid a crash.

Deckerhoff is the play-by-play announcer for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has also served as the longtime broadcaster for the FSU Seminoles. He’s also one of only four announcers ever inducted into the Florida Sports Hall of Fame. He’s been calling FSU football since 1979, FSU basketball since 1974, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers since 1989 and all sorts of other things in between. He is a Jacksonville native, growing up on the Westside, and was back in town to broadcast the Jaguars-Buccaneers game Thursday night.

