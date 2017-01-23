About 18,000 Attend Duval School Choice Expo

Nearly 18,000 people came out to Duval’s school choice expo at the Prime Osborn Convention Center over weekend — that’s 500 more than last year.

At the same time, a new state law will allow students to cross district boundaries for school starting next year.

Duval County is already practicing open enrollment inside the district. Roughly 40 percent of students go to a school other than the one they’re zoned for.

About 50 schools offer magnet programs, like art or sports medicine. And the district also has around 30 charter schools, which are public schools that are privately operated.

Come August, students from other districts will also be able to attend Duval schools, based on space. Duval students will still get preference over kids from surrounding counties.

Parents who want to get their child into a magnet school must submit an application by February 28. Applications for non-magnet Duval schools must be submitted by May 15.

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.