About 18,000 Attend Duval School Choice Expo

By 1 hour ago

Credit Brett Levin / Flickr

Nearly 18,000 people came out to Duval’s school choice expo at the Prime Osborn Convention Center over weekend — that’s 500 more than last year.

At the same time, a new state law will allow students to cross district boundaries for school starting next year.

Duval County is already practicing open enrollment inside the district. Roughly 40 percent of students go to a school other than the one they’re zoned for.

About 50 schools offer magnet programs, like art or sports medicine. And the district also has around 30 charter schools, which are public schools that are privately operated.

Come August, students from other districts will also be able to attend Duval schools, based on space. Duval students will still get preference over kids from surrounding counties.

Parents who want to get their child into a magnet school must submit an application by February 28. Applications for non-magnet Duval schools must be submitted by May 15.

Photo: "Lockers at School" used under Creative Commons.

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.  

Tags: 
School Choice
Charter School
Magnet Schools

Related Content

Florida Students Allowed To Attend Any School

By Apr 1, 2016
DCPS
Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT News

 

Florida Governor Rick Scott signed a monster school-choice bill into law Thursday and it will affect Duval County Public Schools.

His signature on the 160-page bill allows students to go to any school in Florida that has space, beginning 2017-18 school year, as long as they have transportation.

Thousands Attend Duval School-Choice Expo

By Jan 9, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

On Saturday, thousands of parents and kids attended the county’s annual School Choice Expo at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. Magnet schools and traditional neighborhood schools displayed their offerings.

Duval School Board Announces More Choices For Students

By Allie George Jul 26, 2016
Allie George / WJCT News

Duval County parents and students will have more choices starting this fall.

The Duval County School Board introduced several new principals who will be at the helm of 14 schools that have been repurposed to fit the needs of the modern student, Superintendent Nikolai Vitti said.