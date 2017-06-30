After 270 Employees Treated, Baptist South Declared Scabies-Free

By News4Jax.com Staff 2 hours ago

Scabies symptoms can remain dormant for up to six weeks after someone contracts the mites.
Credit News 4 Jax

Hundreds of employees of Jacksonville’s Baptist Medical Center South underwent preventative treatment for tiny skin mites last month after two on the hospital staff contracted them from a patient.

The two workers who were infected were cleared and returned to work in mid-June.

Baptist said out of an abundance of caution, 270 caregivers who worked where the initial patient was treated received preventative treatment. Baptist feels there is no longer any threat to any other patients, visitors or employees.

Scabies is contagious and can spread quickly through close physical contact, according to the Mayo Clinic. The reason scabies is such a problem is because the mites burrow into skin, where they live and lay eggs.

The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and pimple-like skin rashes. Someone can have the mites for up to six weeks before symptoms appear.

Treatment involves a prescription medication that kills both the mites and their eggs.

"Due to the nature of their important work, healthcare providers are at increased risk for being exposed to various diseases and conditions. We commend them for taking care of the community despite that risk," Baptist said in a statement.

Tags: 
Baptist Health
Local
scabies
hospitals

Related Content

Baptist Health Appeals To US Supreme Court In Medical Records Case

By & News Service of Florida Jun 9, 2017
Baptist Health

Arguing that a Florida Supreme Court ruling “undermines” a federal patient-safety law, a Jacksonville hospital system is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a legal battle about the disclosure of medical records.


Baptist Health Rolls Out Infection Resistant Uniforms

By Jul 9, 2014
Vestagen/Baptist Health

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on any given day one in 25 hospitalized patients — 4 percent — is battling an infection picked up in a hospital or other healthcare facility.

'Maker Space' Allows Kids To Innovate, Learn In The Hospital

By editor Jan 28, 2015

All around the country, computer hackers, artists and other do-it-yourselfers are meeting up in "maker spaces," to share tools and build cool stuff together, such as robots or musical instruments. Maker spaces are popping up in all sorts of places: school auditoriums, libraries, under tents at community festivals, and now, even at the hospital.