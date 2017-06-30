After 270 Employees Treated, Baptist South Declared Scabies-Free

Hundreds of employees of Jacksonville’s Baptist Medical Center South underwent preventative treatment for tiny skin mites last month after two on the hospital staff contracted them from a patient.

The two workers who were infected were cleared and returned to work in mid-June.

Baptist said out of an abundance of caution, 270 caregivers who worked where the initial patient was treated received preventative treatment. Baptist feels there is no longer any threat to any other patients, visitors or employees.

Scabies is contagious and can spread quickly through close physical contact, according to the Mayo Clinic. The reason scabies is such a problem is because the mites burrow into skin, where they live and lay eggs.

The most common symptoms of scabies are intense itching and pimple-like skin rashes. Someone can have the mites for up to six weeks before symptoms appear.

Treatment involves a prescription medication that kills both the mites and their eggs.

"Due to the nature of their important work, healthcare providers are at increased risk for being exposed to various diseases and conditions. We commend them for taking care of the community despite that risk," Baptist said in a statement.