Al Letson On Jax Divide, Tackling City's 'Food Desert' Problem & Amazon On The Westside — #16

By 38 minutes ago
Credit Bonnie Zerr / WJCT

Welcome to Redux, a weekly newsmagazine from WJCT and the news podcast of the First Coast.

On this episode of Redux, Jacksovnille's Al Letson returns home to discuss a project about the city's politcal/racial divide. Also, a grocery co-op is coming to the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in an area known as a food desert. 

We also have an update from the Jacksovnille Jumbo Shrimp, Amazon's arrival in the River City and stories about the holidays on the First Coast. 


Al Letson
Credit Tiffany Manning

Letson on First Coast Connect

Al Letson  appeared on First Coast Connect  to discuss a project from “Reveal.” Letson, the show's host, is back in his hometown to talk to people who are excited, as well those who are scared, about what will happen under a Trump administration.

An architect's rendering shows plans for the area surrounding the existing North Point Town Center at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Moncreif Road. Plans include a grocery co-op.
Credit Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

Northwest Jacksonville 'Food Desert' Getting Worker-Owned Grocery Co-op

A grocery co-op is coming to the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in an area known as a food desert. The project is the work of nonprofits that are stepping in where grocery chains don’t want to open.

The interior of an Amazon distribution center.
Credit News4Jax

Amazon Plant Part Of Westside Jacksonville Development Boom

Online retail giant Amazon is planning to build two Jacksonville distribution centers — with the latest slated to go near the Cecil Commerce Center on the city’s Westside.

It’s the latest example of industrial development’s booming at the site of the former Navy base.

University of North Florida students work on toys for a young child with disabilities.
Credit Vince Kong / WJCT News

For Kids With Disabilities, University of North Florida 'Adaptive Toys' Can Be Life Changers

The holidays are coming early for some Jacksonville children with disabilities. On Friday evening, they’re getting special vehicles and toys modified just for them. University of North Florida students adapted the toys as part of a class that meshes engineering and physical therapy.

Caroline Lee's seventh-grade English-language arts class is learning about the Holocaust.
Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Duval Middle Schoolers Learn About Holocaust From Survivor

A Duval County middle-school teacher is going beyond required curriculum to make sure her students have a deep understanding of the Holocaust.

Credit Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Merchandise Makes A Splash Ahead Of Christmas

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp merchandise is flying off the shelves, a little more than month after the minor league ball team’s owner changed the name from the Suns.

