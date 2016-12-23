Al Letson On Jax Divide, Tackling City's 'Food Desert' Problem & Amazon On The Westside — #16

Welcome to Redux, a weekly newsmagazine from WJCT and the news podcast of the First Coast.

On this episode of Redux, Jacksovnille's Al Letson returns home to discuss a project about the city's politcal/racial divide. Also, a grocery co-op is coming to the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in an area known as a food desert.

We also have an update from the Jacksovnille Jumbo Shrimp, Amazon's arrival in the River City and stories about the holidays on the First Coast.

Letson on First Coast Connect

Al Letson appeared on First Coast Connect to discuss a project from “Reveal.” Letson, the show's host, is back in his hometown to talk to people who are excited, as well those who are scared, about what will happen under a Trump administration.

Northwest Jacksonville 'Food Desert' Getting Worker-Owned Grocery Co-op

A grocery co-op is coming to the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in an area known as a food desert. The project is the work of nonprofits that are stepping in where grocery chains don’t want to open.

Amazon Plant Part Of Westside Jacksonville Development Boom

Online retail giant Amazon is planning to build two Jacksonville distribution centers — with the latest slated to go near the Cecil Commerce Center on the city’s Westside.

It’s the latest example of industrial development’s booming at the site of the former Navy base.

For Kids With Disabilities, University of North Florida 'Adaptive Toys' Can Be Life Changers

The holidays are coming early for some Jacksonville children with disabilities. On Friday evening, they’re getting special vehicles and toys modified just for them. University of North Florida students adapted the toys as part of a class that meshes engineering and physical therapy.

Duval Middle Schoolers Learn About Holocaust From Survivor

A Duval County middle-school teacher is going beyond required curriculum to make sure her students have a deep understanding of the Holocaust.

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Merchandise Makes A Splash Ahead Of Christmas

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp merchandise is flying off the shelves, a little more than month after the minor league ball team’s owner changed the name from the Suns.

