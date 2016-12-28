Brothers Osborne To Headline Jacksonville New Year's Eve Bowl Bash

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in the TaxSlayer Bowl college football game. The University of Kentucky will play Georgia Tech at EverBank Field. Then, fans are invited to a street party to ring in the new year.

Right after the football game, fans can head over to the intersection of Ocean and Forsyth streets for some live music and drinks at the Jacksonville New Year’s Eve Bowl Bash.

The headliners of the show are the Brothers Osborne, the Country Music Awards Duo of the Year.

The lineup also includes Brett Young and Maggie Rose. Tickets are free, and VIP passes can be purchased for $100.

The Bowl Bash is set to start at 4 p.m. Saturday, with the Brothers Osborne taking the stage at 10:10 p.m.

Check out their song "Stay a Little Longer":