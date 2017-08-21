Related Program: 
Business Brief

Business Brief: 3 'Place Making' Projects In Mayor Curry's Budget

By 9 hours ago
  • Mayport shrimp
    Mayport could be getting new shrimp docks under the mayor's proposed budget.
    Bob via Flickr

When city planners talk about “place making,” they mean transforming a space to promote public health, happiness and well-being.

Modern Cities co-founder Ennis Davis said three place making projects in Mayor Curry’s proposed budget have the potential to drastically transform three of the city’s neighborhoods.

 

Soutel Drive

This $6 million project would put busy Soutel Drive in Northwest Jacksonville on a “road diet,” shrinking its four high-speed lanes down to two and adding bike lanes and pedestrian-friendly features between New Kings Road and Lem Turner Road.

“So what happens is instead of that roadway being a danger spot, it becomes more of a connection within the neighborhood that makes it easier for residents to actually cross the street and to access businesses along that corridor,” Davis said.

McCoy Creek

This project would drastically transform a space along McCoy Creek, flowing westward from the St. Johns Riverfront near downtown through neighborhoods including Brooklyn and Mixon Town.  Curry’s calling for $1.35 million this year, with an additional $3.4 million invested by 2021, to create a greenway along the creek.

“The concept here is to dust off what was developed in 1930, which is a greenway from  the downtown waterfront… into this linear public space to where you can kayak within the creek or you can jog or ride a bike adjacent to the creek,” Davis said.

Original tunnels from the project still exist under the Times-Union building, Davis said, and expected redevelopment of that property following the recent sale of the newspaper could help pave the way for the greenway.

Mayport Shrimp Docks

Davis’ favorite place making project in the budget is spending $900,000 on city-owned commercial shrimp docks in Mayport.

“Think about the history of Mayport. It’s a shrimping village home to fisheries, restaurants—a  working-class waterfront that over time has declined as facilities have been abandoned, decayed and demolished,” he said.

He said trouble for the area can be traced to about a decade ago, when waterfront property was snatched up and leveled in anticipation of a new cruise ship terminal that never materialized.

With new shrimp docks, he said, “You could create a cluster of activity that could reinvigorate what was once a working waterfront,” leading to additional seafood restaurants, markets and recreational activities along the water.

Davis said he thinks all three projects have a good shot at making it through the budget process for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

“These are projects that don’t cost a lot of money, but they do provide a lot of economic…value for the neighborhoods and communities that surround them,” he said.  

Photo used under Creative Commons license. 

Ennis Davis is co-founder of Modern Cities.

Contact WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo at jpalombo@wjct.org, 904-358-6315 or on Twitter at @JessicaPubRadio

Tags: 
Business
Local
Mayport
McCoy Creek
greenway
Soutel Drive
Brooklyn
Florida Times-Union

Related Content

City Officials Break Ground On New Brooklyn Retail Center

By Jan 15, 2014
Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT

Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown joined other local dignitaries Wednesday afternoon to break ground on the new Shoppes on Riverside in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood.

Mayport Preparing For Nuclear Carrier, But Homeport Still On Shelf

By May 3, 2013
U.S. Navy

The U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Jonathan Greenert was in Jacksonville today to meet with Navy officials and others at NAS Jax.

He talked about the importance of Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia to Navy operations.

City Council Set To Vote On JTA's Ownership Of Mayport Ferry

By Mar 9, 2016
HMS Ferries Inc.

The Jacksonville City Council will soon decide whether to transfer ownership of the St. Johns River Ferry to the Jacksonville Transportation Authority. As part of the ferry negotiations, Council member John Crescimbeni says, JTA asked the Council to extend the local option gas tax that helps fund road construction.

Crescimbeni says the gas tax was set to end in August, but the city has extended it for another 20 years.

Crescimbeni says now the Council must decide how much of the Mayport Ferry to give up.