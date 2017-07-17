Related Program: 
Business Brief: Jacksonville-Based Sandwich Chains Meet Diners In New Places

Credit DCawton

Modern Cities co-founder Ennis Davis said that two Jacksonville-based sandwich chains are adapting to diners’ changing tastes in two different ways.


Firehouse Subs, which has more than a thousand restaurants in 44 states, Canada and Mexico, is now planning expanding into a nontraditional market: airports.

The first of the new concept will open at Jacksonville International Airport on Wed., July 19. It will have a modified menu, including breakfast offerings not available in traditional Firehouse shops.

Firehouse CEO Don Fox said airports offer a captive audience and guaranteed foot traffic, which is also why the company is exploring possible expansions into college campuses, military bases and stadiums as well.

And while Firehouse is looking to capture travelers, Jacksonville-based Larry’s Giant Subs is going after the hip, urban crowd.

Larry’s is planning a pizza joint in the up-and-coming Murray Hill neighborhood at 1050 Edgewood Ave. S.

Davis said the 125-seat restaurant with a full bar is aimed at harnessing a couple of trends popular with millennial diners: local craft beer and walkable neighborhoods.  The restaurant, tentatively called R Wood Fire Pizza, is set to open this fall. 

Ennis Davis is co-founder of Modern Cities

Photo used under Creative Commons license. 

Jessica Palombo can be reached at jpalombo@wjct.org, 904-358-6315, or on Twitter at @JessicaPubRadio.

