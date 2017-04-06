Duval County Health Crisis; Children Of Addicts; & IKEA Is Coming

The state health rankings are in and the results for two adjacent First Coast counties couldn’t be further apart, as we continue our coverage on the health of Jacksonville on this episode of Redux.

We look at the methodology of a report from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, some of the causes for Jacksonville's high mortality rate and what’s being done to improve the overall wellness of the River City.

Then, there’s a lot of programs for adults struggling with opioid addiction, but what happens to the children addicts.

And finally, IKEA is coming.

Duval County Sinks Lower In County Health Rankings, St. Johns Remains On Top

The health of Duval County’s residents has continued to decline over the past three years, while St. Johns County residents remain the healthiest in Florida — that’s according to a new report by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin.

Duval Foster Providers Keeping Watch On Opioid Epidemic

Duval County child welfare providers are keeping a watchful eye on the opioid epidemic that’s killing people in Northeast Florida. The majority of children placed in foster care have parents who are struggling with substance abuse.

Jacksonville Council Talks Local Dredge Funding With JaxPort

Officials from JaxPort and the city met Wednesday to talk about possible local funding to deepen the port for larger ships.

Gov. Scott Continues Pummeling Lawmakers Over Business Incentives In Jacksonville

For the fourth time since the start of the legislative session, Governor Rick Scott held a roundtable Tuesday in Jacksonville defending the state’s business-incentive program.

IKEA Construction Makes Progress; Grand Opening Expected In Fall

Home furnishing retailer IKEA is making progress on its first-ever Jacksonville store. The IKEA construction team hit a milestone, as the first blue external wall went up at its site at the corner of Gate Parkway and Interstate 295 on the city’s Southside.

