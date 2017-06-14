Duval Schools Providing Guidance To Outside Districts Through Parent Academy

Parent Academy is a free, year-round initiative offered by Duval County Public Schools to help parents become more involved in their children's education.

DCPS hosted its first conference Wednesday to assist seven districts in developing their own academies.

The program provides free workshops and activities for families to help stress the importance of student achievement, proper parenting, and personal and individual growth.

“It’s a free resource. We don’t offer any classes that someone would have to pay for,” Parent Academy Director Tia Leathers said. “We offer them all over the county for parents that may not have transportation.”

Classes are accessible throughout the community at schools, libraries, and other locations.

Since Parent Academy began during the 2013-2014 school year, Leather said the program has grown rapidly, resulting in more than 15,000 participants.

“We’re all in this together, but to see our parents on equal playing fields with us in trying to educate their students is amazing,” she added.

Leathers encourages parents to become more involved in their children’s education and development.

“You have to understand everything that the teacher wants you to do and you have to do homework with your kids, and you have to be there every single day,” said Hind Chahed, a parent academy partner. “This is why I am a part of this program.”

For more information, visit the Parent Academy website.

Nikeya Heath can be reached on Twitter @Nikereports. Matthew Farina can be reached on Twitter @themaddyice. They can be reached at newsteam@wjct.org