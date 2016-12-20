FBI Investigating Restaurant Tied To Jacksonville City Councilwoman

By News 4 Jax Staff Dec 20, 2016

Katrina Brown speaks at City Hall in January.
Credit City of Jacksonville

FBI agents and Jacksonville Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a family business tied to City Councilwoman Katrina Brown.

The business, Jerome Brown BBQ restaurant on Commonwealth Avenue on the Westside, opened in August at the same location where the family originally planned to launch a barbecue sauce manufacturing business.

FBI evidence response team vehicles could be seen outside the business Tuesday morning.

According to city records, the business at that address owes $22,000 in back property taxes in 2015 alone. Records also show the business has yet to pay nearly $19,000 in property taxes this year. The family also owes property taxes on its Edgewood Avenue restaurant – $2,700 in 2015 and $2,400 in 2016.

Earlier this year, the city of Jacksonville told another company linked to the Brown family, COWEALTH LLC, that it needs to repay a redevelopment grant, because it has not followed the terms of its agreement.

The city said it could sue the company if the money is not repaid.

A letter, dated June 24 and addressed to JoAnn Brown, Katrina Brown’s mother, and COWEALTH LLC, stated that the company needed to pay $210,549.99 within 15 days. According to state records, JoAnn Brown is the registered agent of COWEALTH LLC, and an officer of the company. Katrina Brown, elected to represent District 8 in 2015, is also listed as an officer.

Part of that grant money included federal dollars from the Small Business Administration.

According to the letter, the company agreed to create 56 new jobs on or before April 30, 2016, as part of its agreement for a Northwest Jacksonville Economic Development Fund grant, but failed to do so. The agreement also called for the company to submit annual reports regarding job creation, which the letter states also has not happened. The grant was to help the company launch a manufacturing facility to produce a wide range of products, including Jerome Brown's BBQ Sauce.

According to city officials, any jobs created by the restaurant will not count as part of its agreement. 

City officials said after the letter was sent that they were still in discussions with COWEALTH LLC about repaying the grant. The Browns submitted a plan to the Office of Economic Development for repaying the grant money but that plan has not been approved.

Tags: 
Katrina Brown
FBI

Related Content

Jacksonville City Council Districts 7, 8 To Hold Town Hall Meetings Wednesday Night

By Sep 3, 2015
City of Jacksonville

Jacksonville City Council districts in the Northwest parts of the city will hold town hall meetings, Thursday.

Councilwoman Katrina Brown represents District 8 on the Westside. She says after a lot of people called her office, she wanted to get the community together.

"People have questions about their sidewalks, trash pickups and code enforcement," Brown said. "[I want to] really find out what some of their needs are and what are their true concerns."  

She says they'll also tackle the area's crime issues, and she's invited Sheriff Mike Williams to attend.

Jacksonville Rep. Reggie Fullwood Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud

By , & & Lynnsey Gardner- News4Jax Sep 29, 2016
Fullwood / News4Jax

Updated 9/30: Little more than a month before he was set to vie for re-election, state Rep. Reggie Fullwood pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts in a federal indictment.