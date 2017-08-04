Fernandina Beach Senator Aaron Bean Cleared In State Ethics Probe

By 5 hours ago

Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina BEach
Credit Ryan Benk / WJCT News

State Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, has been cleared of wrongdoing in a state ethics investigation relating to his role in securing funding for a friend’s mental health project.

The Florida Ethics Commission probe concluded Bean did not improperly profit from state funding for medical-screening app CELPHIE developed by Nassau County-based Florida Psychological Associates.

Dr. Catherine Drew, who runs the psychological practice, asked for Bean’s help to secure $700,000, which was rejected during state budget negotiations. Bean and Drew’s husband, Nassau County Tax Collector John Drew, are childhood friends.

Carlos Slay, who unsuccessfully ran against Drew for the county tax collector job last year, filed the ethics complaint regarding the failed appropriation. Later, the Naples Daily News reported, $1 million for the project appeared in Florida State University’s budget — school President John Thrasher recently announced FSU is returning some of that money to the state.

According to the Naples Daily News, CELPHIE was found to fall short of state benchmarks, and FSU has returned less than half of the funds, around $300,000.

The Florida Ethics Commission did not find any indication that Bean helped sell the app across state lines, nor was he paid by Florida Psychological Associates to market the project in Florida.

John Drew appeared to ask Bean to do so in emails also revealed by the Naples Daily News. Bean told investigators he explicitly told the Drews doing so would be illegal.

Calls to Bean were not returned by this story’s deadline.

Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org, at (904) 358-6319 or on Twitter at @RyanMichaelBenk.

Tags: 
Catherine Drew
John Drew
Carlos Slay
Aaron Bean
Local

Related Content

Interviews: Carlos Slay, Catherine Drew On Sen. Bean Ethics Complaint

By Mar 30, 2017
Florida Psychological Associates/Carlos Slay

Fernandina Beach Republican Senator Aaron Bean helped secure $1 million in state money for a friend’s mental health program, as reported last week by the Naples Daily News.


Gov. Rick Scott On First Coast Senator’s Ethics Complaint: ‘You Should Know’

By Mar 21, 2017
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, is under an ethics investigation for potentially profiting off a budget item he requested for a friend.

The $1 million request for a mental health project was tucked into the budget for Florida State University’s medical school — which is not subject to Governor Rick Scott’s veto pen.

Scott told reporters he’d like to have more oversight on similar spending requests going forward.


Drug Price Transparency Expansion Heads To Governor’s Desk

By May 9, 2017
prescription pad and stethescope
Kathea Pinto via Flickr

A bill adding more drugs to Florida’s prescription-medicine price database is heading to Governor Rick Scott’s desk for his signature.

The measure was sponsored by two Jacksonville lawmakers: Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville, and Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach.