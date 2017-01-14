First Coast Connect: Booth Family Performs Together to Kick Off Alhambra Theatre’s 50th Anniversary

The Alhambra Theatre is kicking off its 50th anniversary season with “Come Blow Your Horn,” the first-ever production performed at the theater.

Appearing Friday on First Coast Connect, the first family of local theater, the Booth family, shared how they are celebrating this milestone. Making it even more special, Tod Booth along with his wife Lisa Booth and their daughter Jessica Booth are all starring in the show, making it the first time they have performed together.

Jessica Booth, first starting at the Alhambra at age 9 said, “The best part is that people actually want to see us do a show together.”

Tod Booth was the prior owner and is the current director of all the Alhambra shows. His wife and daughter have performed in countless shows.

“Because of the sentiments of the show and the dynamics, it represents a family and what they are going through in a very, very humorous way, so it applies today,” Lisa Booth said.

The comedy was written in 1961 by Neil Simon.

Tod Booth said, “And of course he had a great career after that big hit. But what's so much fun is the fact that even though it's a little dated, it plays wonderfully on today’s audiences.”

Over the years, the director has brought in some incredible theatrical performers, some of whom are coming back like Dawn Wells from Gilligan's Island to star in “Steel Magnolias” and Morgan Fairchild returns with a role in “Dixie Swim Club.”

The Alhambra Theatre also helped launch the career of former Miss America Leanza Cornett and hosted legends such as Mike Farrell, Jamie Farr, Loretta Swit and Cesar Romero.

Tickets to the show performed now until Jan. 22 can be purchased on the Alhambra website.

Listen to the full conversation with the Booth family on Friday’s episode of the “First Coast Connect.”

News Intern Joy Kader can be reached at joykader@yahoo.com, 561-900-5235 or on Twitter at @joykader95.