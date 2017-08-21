Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

First Coast Connect: El Faro Captain Faced Pressure To Deliver On Time

By 7 hours ago

Credit National Transportation Safety Board

  The National Transportation Safety Board released more findings Friday regarding the sinking of the El Faro after holding two rounds of hearings in Jacksonville.

The ship sank near the Bahamas in early October of 2015 after it lost power and drifted into the path of Hurricane Joaquin while en route from Jacksonville to Puerto Rico.

Throughout the hearing, representatives of the ship’s operator, TOTE Maritime, repeatedly said the captain alone could make any and all decisions related to ship operations.

But the new report suggests Capt. Michael Davidson and many other El Faro officers were told their futures were uncertain as the company replaced old ships with new ones, and he may have felt pressured to continue in less-than-perfect conditions.

On “First Coast Connect” Monday, Jacksonville maritime attorney Rod Sullivan, who represented the family of one of the 33 crew members who died, said that must have put tremendous pressure on the captain to reach Puerto Rico on schedule.

“Put yourself in the shoes of this captain. He initially had been told he’d be out of a job once the El Faro was laid up, and then in August they said, ‘Well, we’re going to reconsider and we’re going to re-interview you,’” Sullivan said. “So he’s got to be worried there, you know? “‘I turn this ship around, if I cost the company $100,000 by coming in six, eight or 12 hours later, I’m never going to get that job.’”

Sullivan said he was also surprised by the workload on the ship.

According to the report the officer’s workload averaged between 12 and 13 hours a day. The average workload for an unlicensed person was 11 hours a day. The typical work schedule was a rotation of ten weeks on the ship, ten weeks off.   

The report also contained text messages and emails from the captain, showing he was aware of the impending storm but didn’t anticipate it causing much trouble.

The full NTSB report is expected to released later this year.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

Tags: 
El Faro
Rod Sullivan
ntsb
TOTE Maritime

Related Content

8/21/2017: El Faro Report; Live From The Eclipse; Studio Spear; Cole Pepper

By 8 hours ago

  Monday on “First Coast Connect,” we heard reaction to the latest report released by the National Transportation Safety Board regarding the El Faro’s sinking with local maritime attorney Rod Sullivan (01:12). We got an on-the-scene preview of Monday’s Great American Eclipse with WJCT’s video producer Carlos Bouvier, who is in South Carolina for the big show (20:45). Jeff Spear, president of Studio Spear in Jacksonville Beach, told us about his company’s marketing products around the world (30:32), and Cole Pepper brought us the latest sports news, including the Jaguars’ growing quarterback controversy (45:04). 


Federal Government Issues New Marine Safety Guidelines In Response To El Faro Sinking

By Jun 30, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Following the sinking of the El Faro cargo ship in October 2015, the National Transportation Safety Board has issued 10 new safety recommendations meant to better inform sailors of impending weather conditions.

The guidelines are being released after two hearings in Jacksonville into the ship’s sinking, which killed all 33 crew members aboard. El Faro set sail from Jacksonville toward Puerto Rico and sank near the Bahamas after losing power and drifting into the path of Hurricane Joaquin.

Third Hearing Into El Faro Sinking Wraps Up In Jacksonville

By Feb 17, 2017
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

A year after convening its first hearing into the sinking of cargo freighter El Faro, the U.S. Coast Guard wrapped up its third and final fact-finding session Friday in Jacksonville.

It could be another year or more before investigators issue recommendations.

Engineer: El Faro Met All Federal Guidelines Before Setting Sail

By & Heather Leigh - News4Jax Feb 10, 2017
TOTE Maritime

An engineer with the American Bureau of Shipping testified Thursday the sunken El Faro ship met all guidelines before it sailed in September of 2015.

That contradicts some previous testimony from one naval architect.

Business Brief: Shipping Industry Learns From El Faro Hearing

By Jessica Palombo Feb 29, 2016
cargo containers at JAXPORT
Roy Crumpler / JAXPORT

The Coast Guard hearing on the sinking of the El Faro cargo ship wrapped up in Jacksonville on Friday. It was the first hearing of its kind to be streamed live on the Internet.

In this week’s Business Brief, analyst John Burr tells News Director Jessica Palombo, the shipping industry is making voluntary changes because of the live broadcast. 