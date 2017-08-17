Related Program: 
First Coast Connect: Jax Historical Society Holds ‘Everyday Life’ Photo Contest

By 12 hours ago

The Jacksonville Historical Society is looking for photos hat best represent everyday life in Jacksonville. This is the Riverside Arts Market taken last year.
Credit Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT

The Jacksonville Historical Society is getting ready to put the wrap on its contest gathering photos that best represent life today in Jacksonville.

Appearing on “First Coast Connect” Thursday, Historical Society board member Wayne Wood said the idea is to collect more current photos of life in Jacksonville. He said the archives have tens of thousands of photos, but most are from decades gone by. A grant from William Jeter and Deanne Clark is helping put on the contest.

“It could be a birthday party. I saw a friend’s picture the other day on Facebook pushing her child on a swing. It was an adorable picture,” Wood said. “So, that’s part of Jacksonville’s life.”

The Through the Lens contest ends Tuesday, Aug. 22. The top prize is $1,000, second prize is $500, third prize is $300 and there are two honorable mentions at $100 each.

The contest is open to anyone including professional photographers, and it’s limited to four entries per person. Entries must have been taken after Aug. 1, 2016.

Wood said early next year the Historical Society will display many of the entered photographs and announce the winners.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

Jacksonville Historical Society
Wayne Wood

