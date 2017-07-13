Related Program: 
First Coast Connect: New Erectile Dysfunction Treatment Comes To Jacksonville

Dr. Earl Eye shows off the GAINSWave machine to First Coast Connect host Melissa Ross.
Credit Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT

  A new and non-invasive technique known as GAINSWave is helping men who suffer from erectile dysfunction. It uses high-frequency pulsating sound waves to produce a shock wave to open up blood vessels which stimulates cells and improves blood flow.

Appearing on Thursday’s “First Coast Connect,” Medical Director of Cenegenics Jacksonville, Dr. Earl Eye, said said erectile dysfunction becomes more common as men grow older.

Nowadays, men with ED don’t have to take pills or face surgery or injections.

“It’s really the first treatment change that’s occurred in 15 years,” Eye said. “The little blue pill was the last big evolution. This is the next step.”       

He said the technology has been used in Europe for many years.

But GAINSWave can be expensive. Eye recommends two treatments per week over three weeks, which costs a total of about $3,000. If more sessions are needed, 12 treatments over six weeks would cost $5,000.

The treatments are currently not covered by health insurance.

Eye said sexual health is important because it affects mental health, and treating it can reduce the likelihood of heart attacks or cancer.      

