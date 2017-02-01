First Coast Connect: Renee Richel Steilberg Presents “Love Starts With You Tour”

Jacksonville has been ranked as having one of the worst dating scenes in the country, according to the latest studies and statistics of WalletHub, a personal finance website.

Professional matchmaker Renee Richel Steilberg brings her “Love Starts With You Tour” to town this weekend, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Steilberg talked about the tour, which will feature dating and relationship coaching, and interpersonal skills for single, divorced, and married and unmarried couples Wednesday on First Coast Connect.

Steilberg built this foundation “to get out of the rut and the routine, to try new ways of creating a great love.”

“We were never taught relationships skills,” she said. This course is “really principles you'll gain and learn to be your best you, to attract a new love as well as keep it lasting.”

The tour features how to better approach your love interest, texting tips, understanding why your mate becomes distant, and healing a broken heart.

Steilberg said she teaches “the difference between logic and emotion of decisions.”

She said people need to be realistic about themselves and what they are looking for.

“People come to me with their checklist of all their wants,” Steilberg said. “I actually want to focus on a lot of their needs, because those are the things that are going to be lasting in a relationship — past just what we want on the outside,” she said.

The tour is at the Omni Hotel and Resort Conference Center Saturday. Tickets are available at http://www.reneerichel.com for $100 per person, but use the sale code LOVE to receive $25 off, which expires tomorrow. Other dates are planned in Orlando, Tampa, Miami, and Atlanta.

