First Coast Connect: River City Chorus Concerts To Benefit Rethreaded

The River City Chorus Concert Series runs next week to benefit local nonprofit Rethreaded. This year's program of contemporary choral music is titled “Sing A New Song.”

The music is supposed to energize the spirit and remind us of the important things in our lives, said chorus member Wayne Bailey.

“I believe most, if not all of the music will be new to the listeners,” Bailey said on Friday's "First Coast Connect."

The concert series will start at 7:30 p.m on Tuesday, July 18, at Riverside Park Methodist Church. It continues 7:30 p.m. Friday at Southside Baptist Church, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Island View Baptist Church, and 3 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at Arlington Baptist Church.

The events will be raising money for the local nonprofit Rethreaded, which helps women escape human trafficking and addiction.

“We give long-term work employment and career development to survivors, and they work at Rethreaded,” founder Kristin Keen said on "First Coast Connect."

Donations for Rethreaded will be collected at the shows.

You can hear the interview from Friday's First Coast Connect.