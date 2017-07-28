First Coast Connect: St. Augustine Woman's Exchange Gears Up For 125th Birthday

The St. Augustine chapter of the Woman’s Exchange is set to celebrate its 125th birthday this fall.

The advocacy non-profit started more than a century ago as a way to provide a leg up to women struggling to get by.

The St. Augustine Women’s exchange resides in the historic Pena-Peck House, which was built nearly 270 years ago for the Royal Spanish treasurer.

The home was later purchased by Dr. Seth Peck in the 1830s and eventually it was willed to the city of St. Augustine. Because city officials didn’t want the responsibility of caring for the old building, the Woman’s Exchange took over its management and they’ve been there ever since.

On First Coast Connect Friday, the group’s president, Martha Mickler, said the anniversary celebration will last an entire year.

“We’re going to have the big kickoff at our very first general meeting in October, where we’re going to celebrate our 125th and then continue throughout the year. (We’re) going to celebrate at our annual luncheons and our special events,” she said. “We’re really looking forward to it and invite the public to come join with us.”

Mickler said although the festivities won’t start until October, the

Exchange has already begun planning and getting interested community members involved.