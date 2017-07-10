First Coast Connect: Swim Shorts Film Festival Returns To Jacksonville

The annual Swim Shorts Film Festival is happening for the second year at Jacksonville’s Sun-Ray Cinema on Aug. 16.

The film fest is a fundraiser for the St. Johns Riverkeeper, a nonprofit environmental watchdog group.

“We just want people to participate and have fun,” said festival organizer Laura Bearl on “First Coast Connect” Monday.

Films must be five minutes or less and include the St. Johns River. The festival accepts entries in five different age groups. All film genres are accepted. Submissions should be posted on Vimeo.

The contest ends July 30. Winners of the festival will get prizes such as gift baskets.

More details about the festival can be found on the Swim Shorts website.

To listen to the entire “First Coast Connect” interview with Laura Bearl, click here.