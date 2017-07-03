Florida Democratic Senator In Favor Of JAXPORT Deep Dredge

By 1 hour ago
  • The St. Johns River from the northbank Riverwalk.
    The St. Johns River from the northbank Riverwalk.
    KEVIN MEERSCHAERT / WJCT News

U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) is optimistic a St. Johns River dredging project will bring big business into JAXPORT. The Florida Democrat’s support for the deepening goes against the concerns of local environmentalists, as the St. Johns Riverkeeper is suing over potential environmental impacts.     


JAXPORT spokeswoman Nancy Rubin said recently on WJCT’s “First Coast Connect” if the river’s shipping channel is deeper, the city can compete with other ports on the East Coast welcoming big container ships from Asia.

Nelson agrees.  “Jaxport is going to beat Savannah,” he said in Jacksonville Friday.

But critics say proponents are over promising jobs and ship traffic, while brushing off negative environmental effects like increased river salinity.

“We believe that the Army Corps of Engineers has not done the due diligence necessary to to truly understand what the environmental impacts would be,” Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman recently said on “First Coast Connect.”

The nonprofit Riverkeeper filed a federal lawsuit in April against the Army Corps of Engineers alleging an incomplete and flawed environmental analysis and inadequate proposed environmental offsets.

Still, Nelson said the pros outweigh the cons. “You always have to question, is the economic value to a community — in this case, dredging further in a channel that is already very deep — is that going to be a minimal disturbance?,” Nelson said. “And my feeling is that it is.”

Jacksonville’s proposed dredge project would deepen an 11-mile stretch of the river at an estimated cost of $484 million, a scaleback of the original plan to dredge 13 miles at a cost of $684 million.

The JAXPORT board of directors recently approved phase one of the project, which will cost more than $40 million alone. About half is federal money, with the rest coming from state and local sources.

 Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Tags: 
Dredging
Jaxport
St. Johns Riverkeeper
Bill Nelson
U.S. Senate

Related Content

Optimistic Or Bullish On Dredging; Medical Marijuana Update; Montreal, Jax Of The North? — #41

By Jun 15, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, we’re going to revisit a continuing conversation in Jacksonville: to dredge or not. The debate over deepening the St. Johns River continues.

Then, what do Montreal and Jacksonville have in common? Well, they are both port cities and if this whole shipping thing doesn’t work out, maybe we can learn a thing or two from our neighbors to the north.

Also on this episode, now that Florida has legalized some forms of medical marijuana, its list of potential uses might begin to grow. And finally, looking for things to do on the First Coast? We've got you covered with the new app from Visit Jacksonville, intoGo.


Transportation Consultant Raises Concerns On JaxPort Deepening Project

By Jun 7, 2017
Contributed Photo

As the debate continues over whether to spend close to $700 million to deepen the St. Johns River, one former transportation executive says proceeding with the project is anything but a sure thing in helping the area increase its market share in container shipping.

6/22/2017: Riverkeeper; Pelocity; Flamingo Magazine; Kerry Speckman

By Jun 22, 2017

  Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman (01:02) about JAXPORT’s newly modified plan to deepen the river’s channel. Retired Captain Matt Tuohy from the Jacksonville Military Veterans Coalition and Pelocity CEO Stephen Pollan (33:04) talked about the company’s program to help veterans find jobs. Flamingo Magazine publisher Jamie Rich (40:31) told us about its summer edition and Kerry Speckman (45:16) let us know what’s going on around town this weekend. 


6/13/2017: JaxPort-Rubin; Portland Murders; 'Elvis Ignited'; First Coast Connect Book Club

By Jun 13, 2017

Today on “First Coast Connect,” JaxPort spokesperson Nancy Rubin (01:08) told us about a new proposal by port officials for the deepening of the St. Johns River channel that would cut about $200 million from its cost. Founder and director of The Global Workshop Matt Colaciello (22:33) remembered the murder victims of an attack by a white supremacist in Portland. We spoke with author Bob Kealing (35:36) about his new book “Elvis Ignited.” First Coast Connect Book Club blogger Stacey Goldring was joined by Desiree Bailey (46:13) of the San Marco Book Store.    


    