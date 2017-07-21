Florida Oktoberfest & Music Festival Coming To Jacksonville's Met Park This Fall

Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park may no longer boast a covered amphitheater, but that isn’t slowing down plans for new events there.

This fall, the Met Park stage and wide expanse of lawn will be the site of the city’s first "Oktoberfest & Music Festival."

Organizer Charles Wagoner, who owns (904) Happy Hour, says he checked out several other locations before deciding.

“It’s beautiful,” Wagoner said. “There’s trees. It’s right on the river, got a great view of downtown, and there’s tons of parking. So it’s a beautiful event destination.”

The Florida Oktoberfest & Music Festival is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6, 7 and 8.

Wagoner says he’s in the process of finalizing the country and rock bands that will be performing during the three-day festival and will start releasing the names next week. Tickets will go on sale next week as well.

Some proceeds, he said, will go to local charities that are helping out with the festival, including Communities in Schools and K9s for Warriors.

Related Content

Beefed-Up Security At World Of Nations Amid Social Media Threats

By Mar 4, 2017
Cyd Hoskinson / WJCT

More attention is being paid to security at this weekend’s World of Nations Celebration at Met Park.

Our partner News4Jax reports security was beefed-up after a post on social media warned of possible danger at the 3-day event which started today.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has said that, after the shootings at Art Walk and the Jacksonville Landing in January, it’s taking all threats seriously.

First-Ever Jacksonville GastroFest Draws Thousands Downtown

By Mar 21, 2015
Thomas Andrew Gustafson

Updated 5:55 p.m., Sunday, March 22: GastroFest organizers estimate more than 30,000 people flocked to downtown Jacksonville for the first-ever local-food-centric  GastroFest. The event ran until 10 p.m. Saturday. 

Throughout the day, long lines snaked away from the food-tasting tents set up on the edges of Hemming Park.

Weekend Warriors: Oktoberfest, Yoga & Zombies

By & Person: Blake Allen & Person: Andre Roman Oct 14, 2016
Flickr/Creative Commons

As the work week comes to an end, let WJCT's interns Kayla Davis, Blake Allen and Andre Roman be your guides for art, culture and fun on the First Coast.

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Scott Bradlee is an American composer who got his start in jazz before turning to pop music. His Postmodern Jukebox combines today’s hits and an old school sound. The project has millions of views on YouTube thanks to covers of Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass,” and Radiohead’s “Creep.” Tickets start at $40.