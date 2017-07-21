Florida Oktoberfest & Music Festival Coming To Jacksonville's Met Park This Fall

Jacksonville’s Metropolitan Park may no longer boast a covered amphitheater, but that isn’t slowing down plans for new events there.

This fall, the Met Park stage and wide expanse of lawn will be the site of the city’s first "Oktoberfest & Music Festival."

Organizer Charles Wagoner, who owns (904) Happy Hour, says he checked out several other locations before deciding.

“It’s beautiful,” Wagoner said. “There’s trees. It’s right on the river, got a great view of downtown, and there’s tons of parking. So it’s a beautiful event destination.”

The Florida Oktoberfest & Music Festival is set for Friday through Sunday, Oct. 6, 7 and 8.

Wagoner says he’s in the process of finalizing the country and rock bands that will be performing during the three-day festival and will start releasing the names next week. Tickets will go on sale next week as well.

Some proceeds, he said, will go to local charities that are helping out with the festival, including Communities in Schools and K9s for Warriors.

Contact Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.