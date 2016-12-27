HGTV Giving Away 'Dream Home' In St. Simons Island

Fans of home improvement shows know it’s that time of year when HGTV opens up its annual Dream Home Sweepstakes. This year, if the winner lives on the First Coast, he or she won’t have to travel far to claim the prize.

The TV network is giving away a state-of-the-art home on Georgia’s St. Simons Island.

“Here at HGTV, we’ve been dreaming of white sandy beaches, live oaks draped with Spanish moss, and a laid-back island lifestyle,” says a video on the HGTV website.

That dream led to St. Simons Island, one of Georgia’s Golden Isles about an hour's drive north of Jacksonville.

“Named ‘America’s Favorite Beach Town’ by Travel + Leisure magazine, the island’s mild climate makes it great for outdoor living and activities all year round. It’s also a foodie’s dream come true, with a thriving restaurant scene that’s earned a reputation for some of the best dining in this part of the country,” the video continues.

The house has been completely renovated with designer touches, including a home gym and swimming pool.

And it’s not the first time the network has chosen the area for one of its giveaways. The 2013 Smart Home was located in Jacksonville Beach.

The HGTV Dream Home Sweepstakes opens Wednesday.