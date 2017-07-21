Historic Brewster Hospital Set To Become North Florida Land Trust Headquarters

Historic Brewster Hospital in Jacksonville’s LaVilla neighborhood could soon become the North Florida Land Trust’s new headquarters.

The two-story building at the corner of Monroe and Davis streets was the city’s only African-American hospital and nursing school from 1885 until it closed its doors in 1964, according to Land Trust President Jim McCarthy.

He said it’s the perfect building in terms of price, location and the message it sends about the nonprofit, which buys and preserves ecologically, agriculturally, and historically significant lands.

“We’re here. We’re legitimate. We’re doing really good things in our community, not only in terms of the wide open spaces but historic properties," he said. "We were founded in 1999, and here we are in 2017 and we’ve arrived.”

The city of Jacksonville owns the building, and McCarthy says the Land Trust will spend as much as $300,000 on renovations.

The Downtown Investment Authority recently OK'd a deal for the Land Trust to have the option to buy the building after occupying it for five years. That deal now goes to the Jacksonville City Council for final approval. The Council is expected to take up the issue when it meets in August.

The Land Trust hopes to move in sometime this fall.

