Jacksonville City Committee Approves JEA Appointee; Councilman Files Bill To Diversity Bill

A prominent Jacksonville clergyman is a step closer to joining the board of the community-owned utility, JEA.

St. Timothy Baptist Church Pastor Fred Newbill got unanimous approval Wednesday from City Council’s Rules Committee after Mayor Lenny Curry nominated him.

As leader of a black church, Newbill has been a vocal champion of black civil rights, while at the same time refusing to include gay rights in civil rights.

But JEA policy prohibits discrimination against LGBT people.

Shortly after he was approved, Newbill, flanked by JEA Board Chair Tom Petway and Government Relations Manager Jordan Pope, rushed out the back of City Hall refusing to answer any questions.

“Mr. Newbill is not available right now,” Petway said. “We’re not going to have an interview until after he’s been totally confirmed.”

Newbill is known for his prominent opposition to expanding Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance to include the LGBT community and for filing a complaint of racism against Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey in the last couple years.

Since then, the state Judicial Qualifying Commission has found evidence of Hulsey’s racism and JEA has made it company policy to protect LGBT people from discrimination.

Councilman Tommy Hazouri, who praised Newbill during the hearing, also alluded to a possible change of heart by Newbill regarding the HRO, but Rules Chair Garrett Dennis said it was inappropriate to ask Newbill about the issue, or the ongoing federal investigation into JEA’s possible racism in hiring, or an internal investigation into racially-insensitive emails.

“I don’t think trying to hijack his appointment is going to make a difference at JEA, using him as a scapegoat or beating up on him in a public forum,” he said.

Dennis, who told WJCT in December, he was meeting with both JEA complainants and company representatives to resolve the issue, said he doesn’t expect the questions to come up before the full council either.

Dennis on Wednesday filed a bill requiring JEA and other public entities to report their progress in diversifying their workforce. They would also have to review their CEO’s commitment to equal opportunity employment every year. The bill also recommends creating a new city director of Equal Opportunity.

Newbill’s nomination will need to be confirmed at the next full council meeting Tuesday before he can begin work.

