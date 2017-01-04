Jacksonville City Committee Approves JEA Appointee; Councilman Files Bill To Diversity Bill

By 5 hours ago

A prominent Jacksonville clergyman is a step closer to joining the board of the community-owned utility, JEA.

St. Timothy Baptist Church Pastor Fred Newbill got unanimous approval Wednesday from City Council’s Rules Committee after Mayor Lenny Curry nominated him.  

As leader of a black church, Newbill has been a vocal champion of black civil rights, while at the same time refusing to include gay rights in civil rights.

But JEA policy prohibits discrimination against LGBT people.


Shortly after he was approved, Newbill, flanked by JEA Board Chair Tom Petway and Government Relations Manager Jordan Pope, rushed out the back of City Hall refusing to answer any questions.

“Mr. Newbill is not available right now,” Petway said. “We’re not going to have an interview until after he’s been totally confirmed.”

Newbill is known for his prominent opposition to expanding Jacksonville’s Human Rights Ordinance to include the LGBT community and for filing a complaint of racism against Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey in the last couple years.

Since then, the state Judicial Qualifying Commission has found evidence of Hulsey’s racism and JEA has made it company policy to protect LGBT people from discrimination.

Councilman Tommy Hazouri, who praised Newbill during the hearing, also alluded to a possible change of heart by Newbill regarding the HRO, but Rules Chair Garrett Dennis said it was inappropriate to ask Newbill about the issue, or the ongoing federal investigation into JEA’s possible racism in hiring, or an internal investigation into racially-insensitive emails.

“I don’t think trying to hijack his appointment is going to make a difference at JEA, using him as a scapegoat or beating up on him in a public forum,” he said.

Dennis, who told WJCT in December, he was meeting with both JEA complainants and company representatives to resolve the issue, said he doesn’t expect the questions to come up before the full council either.

Dennis on Wednesday filed a bill requiring JEA and other public entities to report their progress in diversifying their workforce. They would also have to review their CEO’s commitment to equal opportunity employment every year. The bill also recommends creating a new city director of Equal Opportunity.

Newbill’s nomination will need to be confirmed at the next full council meeting Tuesday before he can begin work.

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org, at (904) 358 6319 or on Twitter @RyanMichaelBenk.

Tags: 
JEA
Garrett Dennis
EEOC
Fred Newbill
Tom Petway
Tommy Hazouri
Jordan Pope
Local

Related Content

12/8/2016: JEA Emails; Larry Baker; An Evening In December

By Dec 8, 2016

Thursday on First Coast Connect, WJCT reporter Ryan Benk discussed his investigative report on emails discovered on servers that violate JEA rules.

Florida author Larry Baker joined us by phone to talk about his the challenge a white male faces in creating compelling minority characters. The 20th edition of “An Evening in December” is set for Friday on Amelia Island. We spoke with Director Pam Helton and Producer Sharon Lennon.  


  

Jacksonville's Black Leaders React To JEA Investigation

By Dec 12, 2016
JEA

Leaders in Jacksonville’s African-American community are reacting to racially-insensitive emails that were circulated among JEA employees.

The emails came to light at the same time the public utility is being federally investigated for alleged racial discrimination in hiring.


5 JEA Employees File Federal Discrimination Charges

By Nov 8, 2016
JEA

On April 25, 1995, JEA apprentice storekeeper Terence Adams was attending a safety meeting helmed by his supervisor David Cobb. Just prior, Adams had suffered an accidental spray of hydraulic fluid into his eyes, and coworkers helped him rinse out the chemical. During the meeting, when Adams thanked his colleagues for their quick response, Cobb replied with a quip about scrubbing down Adams, who is black, with lye soap.

Black Pastors Ask Voters To Dump Politicians Who Endorsed Embattled Jacksonville Judge

By Aug 18, 2016
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

A group of black Jacksonville pastors are calling for Circuit Judge Mark Hulsey to be removed from the bench as he faces charges of making racist and sexist slurs, along with other misconduct.


Motive For Complaint Of Racism Against Duval County Judge Called Into Question

By Jun 14, 2016
Pressly Pratt / WJCT News

Georgia pastor Ken Adkins and other black clergymen are calling for a Duval County judge to step down over allegations he made racist comments.

But the motives of the clergymen are being called into question because Adkins is a paid political consultant for the judge’s re-election opponent, attorney Gerald Wilkerson.