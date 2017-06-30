Jacksonville Police Seek Help IDing Westside Sexual Battery Suspect

By 28 minutes ago

JSO released this composite sketch of the suspect in Saturday's attack.
Credit Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Jacksonville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of sexually battery on a teenage girl late on the night of Sat., June 24.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the victim was walking in the 2000 block of Hyde Park Road on the Westside when she was pulled into an apartment complex laundry room and assaulted.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male 15-to-20 years old with brown eyes, brown hair and a heart tattoo on his upper arm.

Anyone with information about the suspect is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. 

Tags: 
suspect
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office
sexual battery
Westside
Crime Stoppers

