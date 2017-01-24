Jacksonville Rental Property Owners May Face Fees For High Crime Properties

By 1 hour ago

Credit Mark Moz / Flickr

Jacksonville City Council members want to crack down on crime at rental properties by holding landlords more accountable — and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is collaborating with them on a bill.


Councilman Jim Love is proposing a mandatory countywide rental registry. He said if a complex or single-family home has too many police calls, the owner or manager would have to pay a fee and meet with police to create a remedial action plan, and then follow up quarterly to see if it’s working.

“This allows us to first of all know who’s in charge, whether it be a management company or the owners, so we can contact them and say, ‘Hey, you have a problem,’ “ he said. “Once we determine what it is, then JSO will help them to make sure that maybe crime doesn’t continue to happen in that same location.”

The legislation is based off of an ordinance passed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Love started looking into the matter when Councilwoman Joyce Morgan said she had been getting complaints about high crime at a few Arlington apartment complexes in her district.

Love said depending on a complex’s needs, a remedial plan could include adding additional lighting, fencing or even security officers for bigger complexes.

“We want to work with management.” Love said. “We want to train them to help them make it safer.”

Complexes would be held to different standards based on size.

For example, a single house with three instances of “disorder activity” like fighting or vandalism would cost the owner a $335 penalty and require a remedial plan.

The owner of a 300-unit complex would have to accumulate 50 activity calls and pay $1,100. A homicide would always trigger a fee and plan.

Love said the fee pays for a property assessment, education for the landlord and a plan.

Registering a rental property would be free, but any cost associated with making a rental property safer would be on the landlord.

JSO is writing a manual on how the process will work before the bill is introduced.

Photo: "For Rent sign" used under Creative Commons

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.  

Tags: 
Jacksonville City Council
Rental property
Local

Related Content

Jacksonville City Hall Display Celebrates Durkeeville Baseball History

By Jan 20, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride

The front windows of Jacksonville’s City Hall are now displaying photos and stories about different parts of the city’s history.

One of those displays celebrates the historically African-American Durkeeville neighborhood and its connection to America’s pastime.


Other Cities Question Funding Behind Bill Similar To Jacksonville Conservation Measure

By Dec 19, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

A Jacksonville City Council bill is asking for more environmental conservation money for North Florida. The language in the measure is based on a resolution a new group is pushing Florida city governments to adopt, and some Florida city officials are questioning the group’s motives.


Councilman: Contractors Need To Prove They're Willing To Hire Ex-Offenders

By Jan 20, 2017
Ray Hollister / WJCT News

A  Jacksonville city councilman wants city contractors try harder to hire ex-criminal offenders.

Councilman Garrett Dennis’s bill would impose more rules on the companies.  