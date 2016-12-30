Jacksonville’s Cultural Council Creates Interactive Public Art Map

By 1 hour ago

"Girl and Origami" located at 200 E Adams Street by Neptune Beach artist Sean Mahan can be found on the Cultural Council's interactive map.
Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Jacksonville residents can now take a virtual tour of art around the city through an interactive online map.

It was created by the Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville and there’s more to come.


A few clicks through the Cultural Council’s website leads to a Google map marked with icons pinpointing public art in Jacksonville.

Each icon reveals the address to a piece of art, a picture of it and information like what it's made of and who made it.

Cultural Council media specialist Patrick Fisher said most of the pieces mapped are city-owned, but he wants it to be broader.

“What I’m looking for is also to add a layer of privately-owned public art,” he said. “That would include murals, sculptures, mosaics, etcetera that are private initiatives.”

And he’s asking people to help him out by sending him information about private pieces.

The Cultural Council manages city-owned public art. Fisher said he’s working on mapping out all 93 of the pieces.

Many pinned are in the city’s Urban Core which makes for a fun walking tour he said. But others extend further out, like a painting on canvas hanging in a Maxville library.

Fisher said eventually he’d like to map all of the public art pieces in Northeast Florida.  

After this map is completed he said he wants to do the same for the city’s cultural institutions like theaters and performing art studios.

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride

Tags: 
art in public places
Cultural Council of Greater Jacksonville
Public Art

