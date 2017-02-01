Jacksonville Senator On Upcoming Legislative Session: ‘Action Is Money’

Sen. Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina Beach)
Credit Ryan Benk / WJCT News

After Governor Rick Scott slashed millions of dollars for Northeast Florida projects last year, First Coast lawmakers are entering March’s legislative session ready to play defense.

Sen. Aaron Bean (R-Fernandina Beach) is angling for more state money for his region.


In what was widely seen as retribution for senators’ not supporting all of Scott’s budget priorities last year, Northeast Florida saw special projects axed.

Now, Bean said he and his First Coast colleagues aren’t being shy about their requests this time around.

“Hopefully you’ll see the Legislature take action and give money. That’s what we want — money. Action is money and we want the money to come to Northeast Florida and I will make that a priority of mine and the delegation,” he said.

Bean said he’s supporting Clay County Republican Senator Rob Bradley’s push for more conservation dollars for the St. Johns River and he said he’ll fight for the same for Duval.

Bean’s also opposing attempts to cut local telecommunications taxes and asking for more beach recovery funding after Hurricane Matthew.

And he’s also vowing to oppose a couple of bills turning over regulation of vacation rentals over to the state, something local governments like the beaches oppose.

Beaches residents are invited to join Bean and the mayors of the three beach communities at 7 p.m. at the Neptune Beach Public Library .

